10 K-drama love triangles we love
Boys Over Flowers
Geum Jan di finds herself torn between F4's leader, Goo Jun Pyo, and his best friend, Yoon Ji Hoo
Cha Eun Sang becomes the object of affection for Kim Tan and Choi Young Do, heirs of two powerful conglomerates
The Heirs
Go Mi Nam poses as her twin brother in the idol band ANJELL, leading to a love triangle with bandmates Tae Kyung and Shin Woo
You're Beautiful
High school girl Oh Ha Ni is caught between her childhood crush, Baek Seung jo, and the charming Bong Joon
Playful Kiss
A stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO swap bodies, adding complexity to their love triangle with their respective personalities
Secret Garden
A famous actor's search for his lost first love leads to a love triangle between Eun Dong and her new identity
My Love Eun Dong
Kang Mi Rae's journey to self-acceptance brings her between two men, Do Kyung Seok and Woo Young
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A modern woman is transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, entangled in a love triangle with princes Wang So and Wang Wook
Scarlet Heart: Ryeo
A detective falls for both a Korean emperor and his doppelganger from a parallel universe
The King: Eternal Monarch
Seo Dal Mi is at the center of a love triangle involving two tech entrepreneurs, Nam Do San and Han Ji Pyeong
Start-Up
