Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama love triangles we love

Image: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers 

Geum Jan di finds herself torn between F4's leader, Goo Jun Pyo, and his best friend, Yoon Ji Hoo

Cha Eun Sang becomes the object of affection for Kim Tan and Choi Young Do, heirs of two powerful conglomerates

Image: SBS

The Heirs

Go Mi Nam poses as her twin brother in the idol band ANJELL, leading to a love triangle with bandmates Tae Kyung and Shin Woo

Image: SBS 

You're Beautiful

High school girl Oh Ha Ni is caught between her childhood crush, Baek Seung jo, and the charming Bong Joon

Image:  MBC.

Playful Kiss

A stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO swap bodies, adding complexity to their love triangle with their respective personalities

Secret Garden

Image: SBS 

A famous actor's search for his lost first love leads to a love triangle between Eun Dong and her new identity

My Love Eun Dong

Image: JTBC

Kang Mi Rae's journey to self-acceptance brings her between two men, Do Kyung Seok and Woo Young

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC

A modern woman is transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, entangled in a love triangle with princes Wang So and Wang Wook

Scarlet Heart: Ryeo

Image: SBS

A detective falls for both a Korean emperor and his doppelganger from a parallel universe

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS

Seo Dal Mi is at the center of a love triangle involving two tech entrepreneurs, Nam Do San and Han Ji Pyeong

Start-Up

Image:  tvN.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here