Heading 3

SANJUKTA CHOUDHURY

june 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Male Leads We Absolutely Adore

A guy who'd fight time and destiny to be with you? Couldn't get any more dreamy and perfect than this, without a doubt! 

Image credit: tvN

Ryu Sun-jae (Lovely Runner)

Smart, compassionate, and utterly swoon-worthy. A perfect gentleman who makes every moment special. Talk about the perfect green flag!

Image credit: ENA

Lee Jun-ho (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

Playful, strong, and protective. The guy who can make you laugh and feel safe – a total heartthrob! Period! 

Image credit: JTBC

Ahn Min-hyuk (Strong Woman Do Bong Soon)

A dreamy guy with a heart of gold and a gentle soul – what’s not to love? Also, who can resist that eye smile? 

Lee Su-ho (True Beauty)

Image credit: tvN

A.k.a the ultimate green flag of K-drama land! Who wouldn't fall prey to his charms? 

Hong Du-sik (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)

Image credit: tvN

Resilient and an optimist who stands tall no matter what. An absolute swoon-worthy gentleman, if you ask! 

Baek Yi-jin (Twenty-Five Twenty-One)

Image credit: tvN

A romantic architect with a flair for adventure, who loves deeply and lives passionately – what more could we ask for? 

Park Jae-won (Lovestruck in the City)

Image credit: kakao tv

A sweet and tender protector with a heart of gold. How can we resist his profound emotional depth and good looks?

Moon Gang-tae (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

Image credit: tvN

The charming CEO whose love and credit card has no limits- he's the whole package!

Kang Tae-mu (Business Proposal)

Image credit: SBS

A mysterious heartthrob with soulful eyes and unwavering devotion for his girl? Yes, please! No further questions! 

Ha-ru (Extraordinary You)

Image credit: MBC

THANKS FOR READING

 Click Here