Heading 3
SANJUKTA CHOUDHURY
june 20, 2024
Entertainment
10 K-drama Male Leads We Absolutely Adore
A guy who'd fight time and destiny to be with you? Couldn't get any more dreamy and perfect than this, without a doubt!
Image credit: tvN
Ryu Sun-jae (Lovely Runner)
Smart, compassionate, and utterly swoon-worthy. A perfect gentleman who makes every moment special. Talk about the perfect green flag!
Image credit: ENA
Lee Jun-ho (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)
Playful, strong, and protective. The guy who can make you laugh and feel safe – a total heartthrob! Period!
Image credit: JTBC
Ahn Min-hyuk (Strong Woman Do Bong Soon)
A dreamy guy with a heart of gold and a gentle soul – what’s not to love? Also, who can resist that eye smile?
Lee Su-ho (True Beauty)
Image credit: tvN
A.k.a the ultimate green flag of K-drama land! Who wouldn't fall prey to his charms?
Hong Du-sik (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)
Image credit: tvN
Resilient and an optimist who stands tall no matter what. An absolute swoon-worthy gentleman, if you ask!
Baek Yi-jin (Twenty-Five Twenty-One)
Image credit: tvN
A romantic architect with a flair for adventure, who loves deeply and lives passionately – what more could we ask for?
Park Jae-won (Lovestruck in the City)
Image credit: kakao tv
A sweet and tender protector with a heart of gold. How can we resist his profound emotional depth and good looks?
Moon Gang-tae (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)
Image credit: tvN
The charming CEO whose love and credit card has no limits- he's the whole package!
Kang Tae-mu (Business Proposal)
Image credit: SBS
A mysterious heartthrob with soulful eyes and unwavering devotion for his girl? Yes, please! No further questions!
Ha-ru (Extraordinary You)
Image credit: MBC