june 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Moments To Make You Laugh Till You Cry

Pujya Doss

Hilarious chaos ensues as struggling youngsters run a guesthouse. Unexpected guests disrupt their plans, leading to comical mishaps in their journey to turn their lives around. 

Image: tvN

Welcome to Waikiki 

A timid woman with superhuman strength becomes a CEO's bodyguard, leading to humorous situations and a love-hate dynamic while solving cases. 

Image: tvN

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 

A mafia lawyer's return to Korea for hidden wealth turns into a comedic battle against corruption. Unexpected twists and humorous confrontations make this drama a must-watch

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

A modern chef trapped in a Joseon queen's body navigates the royal court with culinary skills and wit, resulting in comedic situations and cultural clashes

Mr. Queen 

Image: tvN

A con artist exposes corporate corruption hilariously as an accounting chief, employing his cunning and intelligence in comical ways

Image: tvN

Chief Kim 

A dentist's move to a seaside village leads to humorous encounters with a quirky villager. Their romantic journey amidst village antics makes for a delightful comedy

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Image: tvN

A webtoon artist's comical portrayal of his life, family, and friends brings laughter with exaggerated situations and relatable humor

The Sound of Your Heart

Image: KBS

Five doctor friends' humorous interactions and shared experiences in a hospital setting offer comedic relief amid their personal and professional challenges

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN

A heiress's accidental landing in North Korea sparks comedic situations as she navigates cultural differences and develops a romance with a soldier

Crash Landing on You 

Image: tvN

The love story between a weightlifter and a swimmer at a sports university is filled with light-hearted moments and supportive antics, making it a feel-good comedy

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: MBC

