10 K-drama Oppas we wish were real
Image: Park Seo Joon's Instagram
Park Seo Joon
With his friendly smile and approachable behavior, Park Seo Joon gives off the perfect big-brother vibe. He seems like someone who will always have your back
His strong protective aura on-screen makes him an ideal big brother figure. His on-screen presence shows how caring and supportive he can be
Image: Lee Min Ho's Instagram
Lee Min Ho
With his deep voice and cool charisma, he is the kind of brother who would offer both advice and a strong shoulder to lean on during tough times
Image: AM Entertainment
Kim Woo Bin
With his sweet smile and youthful energy, he would be the older brother who's always up for fun activities and ready to listen to your drama
Image: Management SOOP
Nam Joo Hyuk
With his gentle and kind nature, he is the older brother that you'd turn to for wisdom and comfort. His warmth shines through his smile
Image: The Black Label
Park Bo Gum
Image: Spring Company
His action-packed roles make him seem like the protective older brother who'd step in to defend you at any moment making him the perfect sibling
Ji Chang Wook
His mischievous smile and playful personality make him the older brother who knows how to have a good time and lift your spirits up even on the bad days
Image: Story J Company
Seo In Guk
His sincere roles in dramas make him the older brother who'd offer sound advice and guide you through life's challenges
Yoo Seung Ho
Image: YG Entertainment
With his cheerful and outgoing nature, he'd be the older brother who encourages you to chase your dreams while sharing your happiness and sadness.
Park Hyung Sik
Image: P&Studio
His cheerful antics and easygoing attitude make him the older brother who'd always be ready to create memorable moments and share laughter with you.
Yook Sungjae
Image: Yook Sungjae's Instagram