10 K-drama OSTs that became massive hits
From the popular drama My Love from the Star, this OST captured hearts with its emotional lyrics and beautiful melody. It's often associated with the iconic romance between an alien and an actress
My Love from the Star - Lyn
Image: SBS TV
The OST from the military-romance drama Descendants of the Sun gained immense popularity. Gummy's powerful vocals perfectly conveyed the emotions of love and longing
Descendants of the Sun - Gummy
Image: KBS2
The hauntingly beautiful ballad Stay With Me from the drama Goblin became a sensation. Chanyeol's voice paired with Punch's delicate vocals created a memorable blend
Goblin - Chanyeol and Punch
Image: tvN
Davichi's emotive OST I Love You Even Though I Hate You for the drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay resonated with its bittersweet message about complex emotions
It's Okay to Not Be Okay - Davichi
Image: Netflix
IU's soft and melodic voice lent a dreamy quality to I Give You My Heart, the OST from the cross-border romance Crash Landing on You
Crash Landing on You - IU
Image: tvN
10cm's track Borrow Your Night from Start-Up encapsulated the feeling of youthful aspirations and the excitement of pursuing dreams
Start-Up - 10cm
Image: tvN
The OST Sleep by Taecyeon for Vincenzo showcased his soothing vocals, adding emotional depth to the dark comedy series
Image: tvN
Vincenzo - Taecyeon
Jo Jung Suk, who also starred in the drama, lent his warm and heartfelt voice to "Aloha" for the beloved Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist - Jo Jung Suk
Gaho's dynamic Start Over from Itaewon Class became an anthem of resilience, reflecting the main character's journey to overcome challenges
Itaewon Class - Gaho
Image: JTBC
Gummy's soulful voice was featured in the OST Remember Me from Hotel Del Luna, enhancing the fantasy romance's mystical atmosphere
Hotel Del Luna - Gummy
Image: tvN