Pujya Doss

august 22, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-drama OSTs that became massive hits

From the popular drama My Love from the Star, this OST captured hearts with its emotional lyrics and beautiful melody. It's often associated with the iconic romance between an alien and an actress

My Love from the Star - Lyn

Image: SBS TV

The OST from the military-romance drama Descendants of the Sun gained immense popularity. Gummy's powerful vocals perfectly conveyed the emotions of love and longing

Descendants of the Sun - Gummy

Image: KBS2

The hauntingly beautiful ballad Stay With Me from the drama Goblin became a sensation. Chanyeol's voice paired with Punch's delicate vocals created a memorable blend

Goblin - Chanyeol and Punch

Image: tvN

Davichi's emotive OST I Love You Even Though I Hate You for the drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay resonated with its bittersweet message about complex emotions

It's Okay to Not Be Okay - Davichi

Image: Netflix

IU's soft and melodic voice lent a dreamy quality to I Give You My Heart, the OST from the cross-border romance Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You - IU

Image: tvN

10cm's track Borrow Your Night from Start-Up encapsulated the feeling of youthful aspirations and the excitement of pursuing dreams

Start-Up - 10cm

Image: tvN

The OST Sleep by Taecyeon for Vincenzo showcased his soothing vocals, adding emotional depth to the dark comedy series

Image: tvN

Vincenzo - Taecyeon

Jo Jung Suk, who also starred in the drama, lent his warm and heartfelt voice to "Aloha" for the beloved Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist - Jo Jung Suk

Gaho's dynamic Start Over from Itaewon Class became an anthem of resilience, reflecting the main character's journey to overcome challenges

Itaewon Class - Gaho

Image: JTBC

Gummy's soulful voice was featured in the OST Remember Me from Hotel Del Luna, enhancing the fantasy romance's mystical atmosphere

Hotel Del Luna - Gummy

Image: tvN

