10 K-drama plot twists you didn’t see coming
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
A poor girl gets entangled with a group of wealthy, handsome young men. This unexpected twist leads to complicated relationships and power struggles as she navigates their world
Image: SBS.
The Heirs
A human falls in love with an immortal goblin. The love story between a human and a goblin reveals a surprising connection that changes their destinies forever
Image: tvN
Goblin
A father-son duo is sent to North Korea for a high-stakes surgery. The tense operation to save a dictator has long-lasting consequences, pulling Park Hoon into a dangerous conspiracy
Doctor Stranger
Image: SBS.
The protagonist crosses into a Webtoon world to find love. The blending of fantasy and reality creates shocking moments as love transcends dimensions
W – Two Worlds
Image: MBC
A woman predicts accidents in her dreams. Her mysterious ability to foresee disasters brings about thrilling twists as she tries to prevent them
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS.
A woman time-travels 1,000 years back to the Goryeo Dynasty. Hae-soo’s unexpected journey to the past changes her life as she navigates royal intrigues and love
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS.
A woman with superhuman strength fights crime. Her unexpected power leads to comedic and thrilling moments as she balances romance and heroism
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
Palace maids during the Joseon Dynasty face unexpected challenges. The journey of a determined maid surprises viewers with its twists, as she rises to become a royal chef
Dae Jang Geum
Image: MBC
Strangers trapped in a hotel play deadly survival games. The brutal, high-stakes games force participants to confront shocking betrayals and alliances
Squid Game
Image: Netflix
A CEO time-travels through the subway. Each unexpected journey through time reveals shocking truths that alter his future and relationships
Tomorrow With You
Image: tvN