Heading 3

august 19, 2024

10 K-drama plot twists you didn’t see coming 

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A poor girl gets entangled with a group of wealthy, handsome young men. This unexpected twist leads to complicated relationships and power struggles as she navigates their world

Image:  SBS.

The Heirs 

A human falls in love with an immortal goblin. The love story between a human and a goblin reveals a surprising connection that changes their destinies forever

 Image:  tvN

Goblin 

A father-son duo is sent to North Korea for a high-stakes surgery. The tense operation to save a dictator has long-lasting consequences, pulling Park Hoon into a dangerous conspiracy

Doctor Stranger

Image:  SBS.

The protagonist crosses into a Webtoon world to find love. The blending of fantasy and reality creates shocking moments as love transcends dimensions

W – Two Worlds

Image:  MBC

A woman predicts accidents in her dreams. Her mysterious ability to foresee disasters brings about thrilling twists as she tries to prevent them

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS.

A woman time-travels 1,000 years back to the Goryeo Dynasty. Hae-soo’s unexpected journey to the past changes her life as she navigates royal intrigues and love

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image:  SBS.

A woman with superhuman strength fights crime. Her unexpected power leads to comedic and thrilling moments as she balances romance and heroism

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

Palace maids during the Joseon Dynasty face unexpected challenges. The journey of a determined maid surprises viewers with its twists, as she rises to become a royal chef

Dae Jang Geum

Image:  MBC

Strangers trapped in a hotel play deadly survival games. The brutal, high-stakes games force participants to confront shocking betrayals and alliances

Squid Game

Image:  Netflix

A CEO time-travels through the subway. Each unexpected journey through time reveals shocking truths that alter his future and relationships

Tomorrow With You 

Image:  tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here