Pujya Doss

JULY 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama queens who slayed the roles

Image: tvN

Queen of Emotion - Kim Go Eun

Kim Go Eun's emotive performances in The King: Eternal Monarch and Goblin place her as the contemporary Queen of Emotion in K-drama

Kim Tae Ri's regal presence in Mr. Sunshine and The Handmaiden cements her as the modern Queen of Historical Drama

Image: tvN

Queen of Historical Drama - Kim Tae Ri

With her effortless chemistry in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Her Private Life, Park Min-young reigns as the Queen of Chemistry

Image: tvN

Queen of Chemistry - Park Min Young

Jeon So-min's fearless roles in Top Star Yoo Baek make her the contemporary Queen of Action in K-drama

Image: tvN

Queen of Action - Jeon So Min

Seo Ye-ji's magnetic chemistry in It's Okay to Not Be Okay and Law School earns her the title of Queen of Partner Dynamics

Queen of Partner Dynamics - Seo Ye Ji

Image: tvN

Son Yeo jin's romantic charm in Crash Landing on You and Something in the Rain crowns her the modern Queen of Romance

Queen of Romance - Son Ye Jin

Image: JTBC

Kim Ji-won's compelling antagonist roles in Descendants of the Sun and Fight for My Way establish her as the Queen of Villains

Queen of Villains - Kim Ji Won

Image: KBS2

IU's enchanting presence in Hotel Del Luna and Scarlet Heart: Ryeo makes her the Queen of Fantasy in contemporary K-drama

Queen of Fantasy - IU

Image: tvN

Han So-hee's stellar portrayals in The World of the Married and My Name prove her prowess as the Queen of Webtoon Drama

Queen of Webtoon Drama - Han So Hee

Image: JTBC

Shin Hye-sun's versatile performances in Mr. Queen and Angel's Last Mission: Love affirm her status as the Queen of Drama Transformation

Queen of Drama Transformation - Shin Hye Sun

Image: tvN

