Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama red flags characters to watch out

A charming flirt who avoids commitment, leaving partners confused and hurt. He enjoys the thrill of pursuit but never commits, causing emotional distress

 Image:  JTBC

Park Jae Eon (Nevertheless)

A wealthy bully who uses his power to control and manipulate others. His domineering behavior and lack of empathy make him a toxic partner

 Image:  KBS2

Gu Jun Pyo (Boys Over Flowers)

A manipulative schemer who uses people to achieve his goals. He exploits others for personal gain, showing no regard for their feelings

Kang In Ha (The Impossible Heir)

Image:  SBS

A toxic character who brings chaos and conflict into relationships. His actions create instability and stress, making him a harmful partner

Choi Do Il (Little Women)

Image:  tvN

A self-centered individual who neglects their partner’s needs and feelings. Her narcissism leads to a one-sided relationship, causing emotional neglect

Lee Doo Na (Doona)

Image:  Netflix

An abusive and violent character who causes significant harm. His aggressive behavior poses a serious threat to his partner’s safety

Jang Geun Won (Itaewon Class)

Image:  JTBC

A habitual liar who creates a foundation of deceit and mistrust. His constant lying erodes trust, making a healthy relationship impossible

Lee Joon Ho (Good Manager)

Image:  KBS2

A jealous and possessive character who exhibits extreme jealousy. His possessiveness stifles his partner’s freedom, leading to a toxic dynamic

Han Seo Jun (True Beauty)

 Image:  tvN

A control freak who tries to dominate every aspect of their partner’s life. His controlling nature undermines his partner’s independence and autonomy

Baek In Ho (Cheese in the Trap)

Image:  tvN

A narcissist is obsessed with themselves, often neglecting their partner’s needs. His self-obsession leads to emotional neglect, making him an unsuitable partner

Kim Moo Young (The Smile Has Left Your Eyes)

Image:  tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here