10 K-drama red flags characters to watch out
A charming flirt who avoids commitment, leaving partners confused and hurt. He enjoys the thrill of pursuit but never commits, causing emotional distress
Image: JTBC
Park Jae Eon (Nevertheless)
A wealthy bully who uses his power to control and manipulate others. His domineering behavior and lack of empathy make him a toxic partner
Image: KBS2
Gu Jun Pyo (Boys Over Flowers)
A manipulative schemer who uses people to achieve his goals. He exploits others for personal gain, showing no regard for their feelings
Kang In Ha (The Impossible Heir)
Image: SBS
A toxic character who brings chaos and conflict into relationships. His actions create instability and stress, making him a harmful partner
Choi Do Il (Little Women)
Image: tvN
A self-centered individual who neglects their partner’s needs and feelings. Her narcissism leads to a one-sided relationship, causing emotional neglect
Lee Doo Na (Doona)
Image: Netflix
An abusive and violent character who causes significant harm. His aggressive behavior poses a serious threat to his partner’s safety
Jang Geun Won (Itaewon Class)
Image: JTBC
A habitual liar who creates a foundation of deceit and mistrust. His constant lying erodes trust, making a healthy relationship impossible
Lee Joon Ho (Good Manager)
Image: KBS2
A jealous and possessive character who exhibits extreme jealousy. His possessiveness stifles his partner’s freedom, leading to a toxic dynamic
Han Seo Jun (True Beauty)
Image: tvN
A control freak who tries to dominate every aspect of their partner’s life. His controlling nature undermines his partner’s independence and autonomy
Baek In Ho (Cheese in the Trap)
Image: tvN
A narcissist is obsessed with themselves, often neglecting their partner’s needs. His self-obsession leads to emotional neglect, making him an unsuitable partner
Kim Moo Young (The Smile Has Left Your Eyes)
Image: tvN