FEBRUARY 14, 2024

10 K-drama Reunions We Need to See ASAP

Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye reunite in a heartwarming sequel, navigating the challenges of running a new café while rediscovering love

Image:  MBC

Coffee Prince 2: Brewing Love Again

Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young reunite in a thrilling sequel, as Healer faces new adversaries while protecting his loved ones

Image:  KBS2

Healer Returns: Love's Redemption

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo reunite in a gripping sequel, balancing their roles as soldiers and lovers amidst new dangers

Descendants of the Sun 2: Eternal Love

Image:  KBS2

Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun reunite in a fantastical sequel, exploring their eternal love story across time and dimensions

Goblin 2: Guardian's Promise

Image:  tvN

Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won reunite in a whimsical sequel, where magic intertwines their destinies once again, bringing laughter and tears

Secret Garden 2: Magic Reunion

Image:  SBS

Park Bo Gum and Hyeri reunite in a heartwarming sequel, revisiting the nostalgic neighborhood and the bonds that stood the test of time

Reply 1988: Friends Forever

Image:  tvN

Lee Joon Gi and IU reunite in a mesmerizing sequel, delving deeper into the tangled webs of love and destiny across centuries

Moon Lovers 2: Eclipse of Fate

Image:  SBS

Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung reunite in a charming sequel, as their romance blossoms amidst new trials and triumphs

Weightlifting Fairy 2: Love Lifts Again

Image:  MBC

Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun reunite in a cosmic sequel, exploring the complexities of love and immortality across galaxies

My Love from the Star 2: Stellar Reunion

Image:  SBS

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik reunite in an action-packed sequel, as Do Bong Soon balances love and justice with newfound challenges

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 2: Superhero's Return

Image:  JTBC

