10 K-drama Reunions We Need to See ASAP
Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye reunite in a heartwarming sequel, navigating the challenges of running a new café while rediscovering love
Image: MBC
Coffee Prince 2: Brewing Love Again
Ji Chang Wook and Park Min Young reunite in a thrilling sequel, as Healer faces new adversaries while protecting his loved ones
Image: KBS2
Healer Returns: Love's Redemption
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo reunite in a gripping sequel, balancing their roles as soldiers and lovers amidst new dangers
Descendants of the Sun 2: Eternal Love
Image: KBS2
Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun reunite in a fantastical sequel, exploring their eternal love story across time and dimensions
Goblin 2: Guardian's Promise
Image: tvN
Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won reunite in a whimsical sequel, where magic intertwines their destinies once again, bringing laughter and tears
Secret Garden 2: Magic Reunion
Image: SBS
Park Bo Gum and Hyeri reunite in a heartwarming sequel, revisiting the nostalgic neighborhood and the bonds that stood the test of time
Reply 1988: Friends Forever
Image: tvN
Lee Joon Gi and IU reunite in a mesmerizing sequel, delving deeper into the tangled webs of love and destiny across centuries
Moon Lovers 2: Eclipse of Fate
Image: SBS
Nam Joo Hyuk and Lee Sung Kyung reunite in a charming sequel, as their romance blossoms amidst new trials and triumphs
Weightlifting Fairy 2: Love Lifts Again
Image: MBC
Kim Soo Hyun and Jun Ji Hyun reunite in a cosmic sequel, exploring the complexities of love and immortality across galaxies
My Love from the Star 2: Stellar Reunion
Image: SBS
Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik reunite in an action-packed sequel, as Do Bong Soon balances love and justice with newfound challenges
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon 2: Superhero's Return
Image: JTBC