10 K-drama rich kids who are more than just money
Pujya Doss
Image: SBS
The Heirs
A classic rich-poor romance unfolds in an elite high school. Chaebol heir Kim Tan's journey of love and societal challenges captivates
Alien Do Min-joon, wealthy, and immortal, falls for a top actress. A blend of romance, fantasy, and intrigue set against the glamorous backdrop
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
Chaebol Lee Young-joon's narcissism meets his capable secretary. A lighthearted romance filled with humor, self-discovery, and unexpected love
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Joseon mermaid meets a genius scam artist. Wealth, fantasy, and romance collide in a tale spanning centuries. A visual feast.
Image: SBS
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Ex-convict Park Sae-ro-yi builds a pub empire for revenge and success. A gritty drama of ambition, resilience, and societal challenges
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
Energetic Eun Ha-won enters a chaebol mansion, managing four cousins' lives. A modern Cinderella story filled with love, rivalry, and heartwarming moments
Image: tvN
Cinderella and Four Knights
Wealthy socialite Jang Yoon-ha hides her identity to escape high society's constraints. Love, class struggles, and societal expectations intertwine
High Society
Image: SBS
Stuntwoman Gil Ra-im and CEO Kim Joo-won swap bodies. A whimsical tale of love, identity, and the clash between the rich and the ordinary
Image: SBS
Secret Garden
The iconic story of poor student Geum Jan-di entering the world of F4's elite. A classic rich-poor romance filled with drama and charm
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2
Art curator Sung Deok-mi juggles her professional life and secret fangirl identity. Wealth, romance, and fangirling escapades intertwine in this delightful series
Her Private Life
Image: tvN