april 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama rich kids who are more than just money

Pujya Doss

Image: SBS

The Heirs 

A classic rich-poor romance unfolds in an elite high school. Chaebol heir Kim Tan's journey of love and societal challenges captivates

Alien Do Min-joon, wealthy, and immortal, falls for a top actress. A blend of romance, fantasy, and intrigue set against the glamorous backdrop

Image: SBS

My Love from the Star 

Chaebol Lee Young-joon's narcissism meets his capable secretary. A lighthearted romance filled with humor, self-discovery, and unexpected love

Image: tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim 

Joseon mermaid meets a genius scam artist. Wealth, fantasy, and romance collide in a tale spanning centuries. A visual feast. 

Image: SBS

The Legend of the Blue Sea 

Ex-convict Park Sae-ro-yi builds a pub empire for revenge and success. A gritty drama of ambition, resilience, and societal challenges

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class 

Energetic Eun Ha-won enters a chaebol mansion, managing four cousins' lives. A modern Cinderella story filled with love, rivalry, and heartwarming moments

Image: tvN

Cinderella and Four Knights

Wealthy socialite Jang Yoon-ha hides her identity to escape high society's constraints. Love, class struggles, and societal expectations intertwine

High Society

Image: SBS

Stuntwoman Gil Ra-im and CEO Kim Joo-won swap bodies. A whimsical tale of love, identity, and the clash between the rich and the ordinary

Image: SBS

Secret Garden

The iconic story of poor student Geum Jan-di entering the world of F4's elite. A classic rich-poor romance filled with drama and charm

Boys Over Flowers

Image: KBS2

Art curator Sung Deok-mi juggles her professional life and secret fangirl identity. Wealth, romance, and fangirling escapades intertwine in this delightful series

Her Private Life 

Image: tvN

