august 16, 2024

10 K-drama roles that are hard to forget 

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

This heartwarming drama includes Ryu Jun-yeol, who was a member of the K-pop group 5urprise. It follows the lives of families and friends in a neighborhood during the 1980s

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

Park Seo Joon stars in this historical drama alongside K-pop idols such as Taehyung (V) from BTS and Minho from SHINee. It revolves around a group of young warriors during the Silla dynasty

Image: KBS2

 Hwarang

Park Hyung Sik, a member of ZE: A, stars in this rom-com about a woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard for a CEO.

Image: JTBC

 Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Kim Go Eun stars in this drama, while Nam Joo-hyuk, a former member of the K-pop group 5urprise, plays a supporting role. The story centers on college life and relationships

 Cheese in the Trap

Image: tvN

This drama features a cast of K-pop idols, including Suzy (Miss A), Taecyeon and Wooyoung (2PM), IU, and more, in a storyline set in an arts high school

Image: KBS2

 Dream High

IU, a well-known solo artist, stars in this historical drama about a modern woman who time-travels to the Goryeo era and becomes embroiled in political intrigue

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image: SBS TV

Lee Hyun-woo, a former child actor and member of the K-pop group 5urprise, stars in this drama about a talented musician and his romantic entanglements

 The Liar and His Lover

Image:  tvN

Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO stars in this drama about a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery to become beautiful and navigates her changed life

 My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC

Kim So Hyun, a former member of the girl group I.B.I., stars in this school drama that explores the lives of students at an elite high school

Who Are You: School 

Image:  KBS2

Kim Dong Hee, a member of the K-pop group D1CE, stars in this intense drama about high school students involved in criminal activities

Extracurricular

Image: Netflix

