Pujya Doss

june 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama romances for a rainy day

Rainy days turn magical with a goblin's love story. Bring an umbrella; you might need it to shield yourself from sparks!

Image:  tvN

Goblin 

Rainy forecasts and romance mix in this dreamy drama, where fate's umbrella opens wide

Image: SBS

While You Were Sleeping

Alien love shines through raindrops in this cosmic romance that landed on Earth

My Love from the Star 

Image: SBS

Stormy weather can't dampen the sizzling chemistry between a soldier and a doctor

Descendants of the Sun 

Image: KBS2

Rainy confessions create a whirlwind romance, perfect for a cozy day indoors

Something in the Rain

 Image: JTBC

This action-packed love story arrives rain or shine. Keep dry while you swoon

Healer

 Image: KBS2 

Rain can't dampen the passion between reality and fiction 

W: Two Worlds 

Image: MBC

Rainy time travel adds intrigue to love in this captivating series

Tomorrow with You 

Image: tvN

A rainy day prescription: Watch this drama for a dose of heartwarming romance

Doctors 

Image: tvN

Rainy nostalgia and timeless love make this drama a perfect choice for a cozy day in

Love Rain 

Image: KBS2

