10 K-drama romances for a rainy day
Rainy days turn magical with a goblin's love story. Bring an umbrella; you might need it to shield yourself from sparks!
Image: tvN
Goblin
Rainy forecasts and romance mix in this dreamy drama, where fate's umbrella opens wide
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
Alien love shines through raindrops in this cosmic romance that landed on Earth
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
Stormy weather can't dampen the sizzling chemistry between a soldier and a doctor
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
Rainy confessions create a whirlwind romance, perfect for a cozy day indoors
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC
This action-packed love story arrives rain or shine. Keep dry while you swoon
Healer
Image: KBS2
Rain can't dampen the passion between reality and fiction
W: Two Worlds
Image: MBC
Rainy time travel adds intrigue to love in this captivating series
Tomorrow with You
Image: tvN
A rainy day prescription: Watch this drama for a dose of heartwarming romance
Doctors
Image: tvN
Rainy nostalgia and timeless love make this drama a perfect choice for a cozy day in
Love Rain
Image: KBS2