Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Romances that live rent-free in our head

South Korean heiress, and North Korean soldier's unexpected romance after crash-landing, sparks love against political odds

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

Descendants of the Sun

Image: tvN

Doctor, a soldier's love in a war-torn country, facing challenges, blossoms amid chaos

A 900-year-old goblin seeks a human bride for immortality, finds love with a ghost-seeing girl, and timeless romance ensues

Goblin

Image: tvN

Medical school friends navigate life, love, and challenges while working in a hospital. Heartwarming bonds form amidst the chaos

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

An author with antisocial personality disorder finds healing, and love with a psychiatric nurse. Emotional journey explores mental health

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN

Struggling single mother and salaryman find solace, and support in an unlikely friendship, offering each other hope and redemption

My Mister

Image: tvN

Super-strong woman falls for a rich CEO, blending strength, and romance in a delightful, action-packed story

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC

Insecure girl transforms with makeup, and discovers love, acceptance, and self-confidence on a transformative journey

True Beauty

Image: tvN

Mafia consigliere seeks justice against a corrupt corporation in South Korea, leading to unexpected love and redemption

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

Free-spirited woman, and lonely bookstore owner find solace, healing, and love in each other's company

When the Weather is Fine

Image: JTBC

