10 K-drama season 2 we need
Pujya Doss
A fantasy romance about an immortal goblin and a high school girl. A sequel could explore their continued love story and the consequences of their supernatural connection
Image: tvN
Goblin
A heartwarming story of friends and family in a Seoul neighborhood during the late 1980s. Fans want to know how the characters' lives evolve further in the '90s
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A crime thriller about detectives communicating across time to solve cold cases. A second season could delve into new mysterious cases and further explore the time-travel element
Image: tvN.
Signal
A drama about a young entrepreneur seeking revenge and success in the restaurant business. Season 2 could follow his journey as he expands his business globally
Image: JTBC.
Itaewon Class
A love story between a special forces captain and a doctor in a war-torn country. Viewers are eager to see the couple navigate the challenges of married life and parenthood
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2.
Business Proposal was a hit with viewers all over the world. A second season could follow the couple as they navigate their relationship and work together to overcome challenges
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
A thrilling story involving parallel universes and a webtoon artist. A sequel could delve into the consequences of meddling with multiple worlds
W: Two Worlds
Image: MBC
A fantasy romance involving characters who can see the future in their dreams. Season 2 could explore how their abilities continue to affect their lives and relationships
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS.
A historical drama with elements of time travel and a complex love story. Fans are eager to see how the time-traveling heroine's fate unfolds in a new era
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Image: SBS.
A supernatural drama set in a mysterious hotel for ghosts. A second season could introduce new guests and delve deeper into the hotel's history
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN.