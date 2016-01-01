Heading 3

10 K-drama second lead couples we love

Goblin garnered a devoted following, with half swooning over the humorous bond between Goblin and the Grim Reaper, and the other half entranced by the epic lead romance

Image: tvN

Sunny & Grim Reaper – Goblin 

In 2022, Business Proposal introduced a standout second-lead couple with a dynamic distinct from the main pair, captivating audiences

Image: SBS

Cha Sung Hoon & Jin Yeong Seo – Business Proposal

The compelling story of Sergeant Seo Dae Young and First Lieutenant Yoon Myung Joo in Descendants Of The Sun generated remarkable angst and recognition in 2016

Image: KBS2

Yoon Myung Joo & Suh Dae Yong – Descendants Of The Sun

Doom At Your Service explores a tug-of-war centered on Na Ji Na, a budding writer entangled with her incredibly selfish first love, Lee Hyun Kyu

Image: tvN

Cha Joo Ik & Na Ji Na –
Doom At Your Service

Amidst the tumultuous relationships in The Heirs, the heartwarming connection between Yoon Chan Young and Lee Bo Na stands out as one of the most endearing second-lead couples to date

Image: SBS

Yoon Chan Yeong & Lee Bo Na –
The Heirs

Search WWW introduces Cha Hyun, an exuberant woman, and Ji Hwan, the male lead of her beloved makjang drama, creating a captivating storyline within the web portal company backdrop

Image: tvN

Scarlett & Seol Ji Hwan – Search WWW

In a drama centered on a group of flower boys, Hwarang offers bromances, competition, and drama, especially with the introduction of a female character

Park Ban Ryu & Kim Soo Yeon – Hwarang

Image: KBS2

Despite their multiple collaborations, IU and Kim Soo Hyun's characters seem destined to remain apart in The Producers

Image: KBS2

Baek Seung Chan & Cindy –
The Producers

Dream High primarily focuses on the pursuit of dreams and the struggles along the way, sprinkling romantic moments throughout the storyline

Jason & Pil Suk – Dream High

Image: KBS2

The second couple, Seo Dan and Gu Seung Jun, navigates the complications of their blossoming relationship, constrained by the borders of South and North Korea in Crash Landing On You

Image: tvN

Gu Seung Jun & Seo Dan –
Crash Landing On You

