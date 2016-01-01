10 K-drama second lead couples we love
Goblin garnered a devoted following, with half swooning over the humorous bond between Goblin and the Grim Reaper, and the other half entranced by the epic lead romance
Image: tvN
Sunny & Grim Reaper – Goblin
In 2022, Business Proposal introduced a standout second-lead couple with a dynamic distinct from the main pair, captivating audiences
Image: SBS
Cha Sung Hoon & Jin Yeong Seo – Business Proposal
The compelling story of Sergeant Seo Dae Young and First Lieutenant Yoon Myung Joo in Descendants Of The Sun generated remarkable angst and recognition in 2016
Image: KBS2
Yoon Myung Joo & Suh Dae Yong – Descendants Of The Sun
Doom At Your Service explores a tug-of-war centered on Na Ji Na, a budding writer entangled with her incredibly selfish first love, Lee Hyun Kyu
Image: tvN
Cha Joo Ik & Na Ji Na –
Doom At Your Service
Amidst the tumultuous relationships in The Heirs, the heartwarming connection between Yoon Chan Young and Lee Bo Na stands out as one of the most endearing second-lead couples to date
Image: SBS
Yoon Chan Yeong & Lee Bo Na –
The Heirs
Search WWW introduces Cha Hyun, an exuberant woman, and Ji Hwan, the male lead of her beloved makjang drama, creating a captivating storyline within the web portal company backdrop
Image: tvN
Scarlett & Seol Ji Hwan – Search WWW
In a drama centered on a group of flower boys, Hwarang offers bromances, competition, and drama, especially with the introduction of a female character
Park Ban Ryu & Kim Soo Yeon – Hwarang
Image: KBS2
Despite their multiple collaborations, IU and Kim Soo Hyun's characters seem destined to remain apart in The Producers
Image: KBS2
Baek Seung Chan & Cindy –
The Producers
Dream High primarily focuses on the pursuit of dreams and the struggles along the way, sprinkling romantic moments throughout the storyline
Jason & Pil Suk – Dream High
Image: KBS2
The second couple, Seo Dan and Gu Seung Jun, navigates the complications of their blossoming relationship, constrained by the borders of South and North Korea in Crash Landing On You
Image: tvN
Gu Seung Jun & Seo Dan –
Crash Landing On You