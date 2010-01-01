10 K-drama second leads as your boyfriends
Pujya Doss
Image: JTBC
Yang Do-hyuk in Nevertheless
Yang Do-hyuk, Na-bi’s childhood friend and popular YouTuber, shines as the perfect boyfriend by offering unwavering support and genuine care as Na-bi faces mistreatment from Jae-on.
In a world where love is revealed by an app, Hwang Sun-oh's complex feelings and genuine affection make him an ideal boyfriend, adding depth and sympathy to this romantic drama.
Image: Netflix
Hwang Sun-oh in Love Alarm
With a transformative journey from a tough exterior to a kind heart, Han Seo-jun captivates viewers, making them empathize with his character, especially when he faces rejection.
Image: tvN
Han Seo-jun in True Beauty
In the tangled web of love and deception, Han Ji-pyeong stands out as the perfect boyfriend through his genuine connection with the protagonist and his unwavering support on her journey.
Image: tvN
Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up
The unrequited love and deep friendship with In Guk-doo add richness to the storyline, making him an ideal boyfriend, even as the plot takes unexpected turns.
Image: JTBC
In Guk-doo in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Seo Beom-jo’s unique connection to In-ha’s past and his heartfelt feelings make him a standout boyfriend, as he navigates his emotions while working alongside her as a fellow reporter.
Image: SBS
Seo Beom-jo in Pinocchio
Ji Seong-hyun, the bright and workaholic PD with long-time admiration, brings the charm of unrequited love, making him an ideal boyfriend in this heartwarming story.
Ji Seong-hyun in Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Image: tvN
Amidst the chemistry of the main couple, Kim Ji-ung, Choi Ung's best friend and documentary producer, offers depth to the narrative and stands out as the perfect supportive boyfriend.
Image: SBS
Kim Ji-ung in Our Beloved Summer
Playing a judo silver medalist with a close bond to Sung Deok-mi, Nam Eun-gi provides a unique dynamic to the story, making him an ideal boyfriend with his contrasting character.
Nam Eun-gi in Her Private Life
Image: tvN
Click Here
In the iconic drama of the 2010s, Choi Young-do’s complex character and personal growth make him a memorable and perfect boyfriend, contributing significantly to the show's appeal.
Choi Young-do in The Heirs
Image: SBS