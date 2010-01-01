10 K-drama Second leads we rooted for
As Na-bi faces mistreatment from Jae-on, audiences root for Yang Do-hyuk, Na-bi’s childhood friend and popular YouTuber, offering support and genuine care
Yang Do-hyuk in Nevertheless
Image: JTBC
In a world of love revealed by an app, Hwang Sun-oh's complex feelings and genuine affection make him a sympathetic character in this romantic drama
Hwang Sun-oh in Love Alarm
Image: Netflix
Seo-jun's transformative journey from a tough exterior to kindness tugs at viewers' hearts, making them empathize when faced with rejection
Han Seo-jun in True Beauty
Image: tvN
In a tangled web of love and deception, Han Ji-pyeong's genuine connection with the protagonist sparks empathy and support as he aids her journey
Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up
Image: tvN
The unrequited love and friendship with In Guk-doo add depth to the storyline, though it takes an unexpected turn, keeping viewers engaged
In Guk-doo in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC
Seo Beom-jo's unique connection to In-ha's past adds intrigue, as he navigates his feelings while working alongside her as a fellow reporter
Seo Beom-jo in Pinocchio
Image: SBS
As a bright and workaholic PD with a long-time admiration, Ji Seong-hyun adds a layer of unrequited love to the charming story
Ji Seong-hyun in Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Image: tvN
Amidst the chemistry of the main couple, viewers feel for Kim Ji-ung, Choi Ung's best friend and documentary producer, adding depth to the narrative
Kim Ji-ung in Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS
Playing a judo silver medalist with a close bond to Sung Deok-mi, Nam Eun-gi's contrasting character offers a unique dynamic to the story
Nam Eun-gi in Her Private Life
Image: tvN
In the iconic drama of the 2010s, Choi Young-do's complex character and growth contribute to the show's appeal and memorable moments
Choi Young-do in The Heirs
Image: SBS