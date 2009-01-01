Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

January 30, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama series to start with

Follow the unexpected romance between a South Korean businesswoman and a North Korean military officer after a paragliding mishap. This series seamlessly blends humor, love, and political intrigue

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You (2019)

Immerse yourself in the gripping tale of a military captain and a doctor navigating love amidst duty and danger. With stunning cinematography, it's a classic in the K-drama world

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun (2016)

Join Park Sae-ro-yi's journey for justice and success as he opens a bar in Itaewon. This series explores themes of resilience, friendship, and overcoming societal expectations

Image:  JTBC

Itaewon Class (2020)

A classic K-drama that follows the whirlwind romance and challenges faced by a strong-willed girl and the charismatic leader of a group of wealthy students, making it a timeless favorite in the genre

Boys Over Flowers (2009)

Image: KBS2

Enjoy the delightful romantic comedy between a narcissistic vice president and his efficient secretary. Full of humor and heart, it's a charming series with magnetic leads

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)

Image: tvN

While You Were Sleeping (2017)

Image: SBS

Enter the world of dreams and premonitions with this fantasy romance. Follow characters blessed (or burdened) with the ability to foresee the future, creating a suspenseful narrative

Delve into the story of Kang Mi-rae as she undergoes plastic surgery and navigates societal beauty standards. This drama explores self-acceptance and personal growth

My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018)

Image: JTBC

Travel back to the '80s in this heartwarming series that explores friendship, family, and first love. The close-knit neighborhood provides the perfect backdrop for nostalgia

Reply 1988 (2015)

Image: tvN

A gripping K-drama that unfolds the intense and unpredictable consequences faced by a high school student involved in a dangerous side business, blending suspense and moral dilemmas

Extracurricular (2020)

Image: Netflix

Follow the endearing story of Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter with dreams of love and success. This feel-good drama combines romance and comedy in a refreshing and light-hearted manner

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016)

Image: MBC

