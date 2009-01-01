10 K-drama series to start with
Follow the unexpected romance between a South Korean businesswoman and a North Korean military officer after a paragliding mishap. This series seamlessly blends humor, love, and political intrigue
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You (2019)
Immerse yourself in the gripping tale of a military captain and a doctor navigating love amidst duty and danger. With stunning cinematography, it's a classic in the K-drama world
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun (2016)
Join Park Sae-ro-yi's journey for justice and success as he opens a bar in Itaewon. This series explores themes of resilience, friendship, and overcoming societal expectations
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class (2020)
A classic K-drama that follows the whirlwind romance and challenges faced by a strong-willed girl and the charismatic leader of a group of wealthy students, making it a timeless favorite in the genre
Boys Over Flowers (2009)
Image: KBS2
Enjoy the delightful romantic comedy between a narcissistic vice president and his efficient secretary. Full of humor and heart, it's a charming series with magnetic leads
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)
Image: tvN
While You Were Sleeping (2017)
Image: SBS
Enter the world of dreams and premonitions with this fantasy romance. Follow characters blessed (or burdened) with the ability to foresee the future, creating a suspenseful narrative
Delve into the story of Kang Mi-rae as she undergoes plastic surgery and navigates societal beauty standards. This drama explores self-acceptance and personal growth
My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018)
Image: JTBC
Travel back to the '80s in this heartwarming series that explores friendship, family, and first love. The close-knit neighborhood provides the perfect backdrop for nostalgia
Reply 1988 (2015)
Image: tvN
A gripping K-drama that unfolds the intense and unpredictable consequences faced by a high school student involved in a dangerous side business, blending suspense and moral dilemmas
Extracurricular (2020)
Image: Netflix
Follow the endearing story of Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter with dreams of love and success. This feel-good drama combines romance and comedy in a refreshing and light-hearted manner
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016)
Image: MBC