10 K-drama Stars Deserving Hollywood Roles
Known for his versatile acting, Park Seo Joon will soon be making his Hollywood debut in The Marvels movie
Image: tvN
Park Seo Joon
With his international appeal and acting prowess, Kim Soo Hyun is ready to conquer Hollywood
Image: tvN
Kim Soo Hyun
As a global icon of K-drama, Song Hye Kyo's elegance and acting skills make her a Hollywood contender
Image: tvN
Song Hye Kyo
A household name worldwide, Lee Min Ho's charm and acting make him perfect for Hollywood ventures
Image: SBS
Lee Min Ho
Suzy's beauty and talent could shine in Hollywood, captivating audiences on a global scale
Image: tvN
Bae Suzy
Renowned for his emotional depth, Gong Yoo could excel in various Hollywood roles
Image: tvN
Gong Yoo
With her striking presence and acting ability, Seo Ye Ji has the potential to take Hollywood by storm
Seo Ye Ji
Image: tvN
Kim Woo Bin's unique style and charisma could make him a sought-after Hollywood actor
Image: tvN
Kim Woo Bin
A seasoned actress with international recognition, Jun Ji Hyun could effortlessly transition to Hollywood
Jun Ji Hyun
Image: tvN
Click Here
Kim Min Kyu's powerful performances and versatility could lead to impactful Hollywood opportunities
Image: SBS
Kim Min Kyu