Pujya Doss

 October 23, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-drama Stars Deserving Hollywood Roles

Known for his versatile acting, Park Seo Joon will soon be making his Hollywood debut in The Marvels movie

Image: tvN

Park Seo Joon

With his international appeal and acting prowess, Kim Soo Hyun is ready to conquer Hollywood

Image: tvN

Kim Soo Hyun 

As a global icon of K-drama, Song Hye Kyo's elegance and acting skills make her a Hollywood contender

Image: tvN

Song Hye Kyo

A household name worldwide, Lee Min Ho's charm and acting make him perfect for Hollywood ventures

Image: SBS

Lee Min Ho

Suzy's beauty and talent could shine in Hollywood, captivating audiences on a global scale

Image: tvN

Bae Suzy

Renowned for his emotional depth, Gong Yoo could excel in various Hollywood roles

Image: tvN

Gong Yoo

With her striking presence and acting ability, Seo Ye Ji has the potential to take Hollywood by storm

Seo Ye Ji

Image: tvN

Kim Woo Bin's unique style and charisma could make him a sought-after Hollywood actor

Image: tvN

Kim Woo Bin

A seasoned actress with international recognition, Jun Ji Hyun could effortlessly transition to Hollywood

Jun Ji Hyun

Image: tvN

Kim Min Kyu's powerful performances and versatility could lead to impactful Hollywood opportunities

Image: SBS

Kim Min Kyu

