10 K-drama stars who are perfect girlfriend material
Pujya Doss
Image: JTBC
Park Shin-hye
Charming and versatile, Park Shin-hye captivates audiences with her relatable and heartwarming performances in romantic dramas like "You're Beautiful" and "The Heirs."
With her soulful eyes and captivating presence, IU shines in roles like the enigmatic hotel owner in "Hotel Del Luna" and the determined singer in "Dream High."
Image: tvN
IU (Lee Ji-eun)
Suzy's sweet and natural charm lights up the screen in roles such as the driven entrepreneur in "Start-Up" and the dream-chasing go-getter in "While You Were Sleeping."
Image: tvN
Suzy (Bae Suzy)
Known for her warm and charismatic portrayals, Park Min-young excels as the capable secretary in "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" and the resourceful reporter in "Healer."
Image: tvN
Park Min-young
Kim Ji-won's endearing and strong-willed characters in dramas like "Descendants of the Sun" and "Fight for My Way" make her an unforgettable screen presence.
Image: KBS2
Kim Ji-won
With her mesmerizing looks and intense performances, Seo Ye-ji captivates as the troubled author in "It's Okay Not to Be Okay" and the cunning lawyer in "Lawless Lawyer."
Image: tvN
Seo Ye-ji
Shin Min-ah’s bright smile and natural charm shine through in romantic comedies like "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha."
Shin Min-ah
Image: tvN
Kim Go-eun's down-to-earth and relatable aura makes her memorable in roles like the brave high school girl in "Goblin" and the resilient orphan in "The King: Eternal Monarch."
Image: tvN
Kim Go-eun
Han Hyo-joo's graceful and sincere performances in "W" and "Brilliant Legacy" showcase her as a reliable and heartwarming partner on screen.
Han Hyo-joo
Image: MBC
Click Here
With her elegant and heartfelt portrayals, Son Ye-jin captivates viewers in romantic roles like the heiress in "Crash Landing on You" and the charming designer in "Something in the Rain."
Son Ye-jin
Image: tvN