july 20, 2024

10 K-drama stars who are perfect rom-com leads

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

Hyun Bin shines as a North Korean soldier who falls for a South Korean heiress after she accidentally lands in his country.

Image: tvN

Hyun Bin in Crash Landing on You

Kim Soo-hyun stars as a psychiatric ward caretaker who finds love and healing with a children's book author.

Image: tvN

Kim Soo-hyun in It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Park Seo-joon plays a self-absorbed CEO who discovers his true feelings for his dedicated secretary when she decides to leave her job.

Image: tvN

Park Seo-joon in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Lee Sung-kyung is a charming weightlifter balancing her athletic dreams with her journey of love and self-discovery.

Lee Sung-kyung in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: MBC

Im Soo-hyang portrays a college student who, after undergoing plastic surgery, learns about love and self-acceptance.

Image: JTBC

Im Soo-hyang in My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Park Bo-young plays a young woman with superhuman strength who works as a bodyguard and falls for her CEO boss.

Park Bo-young in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image: JTBC

Lee Hye-ri captures hearts as a lovable girl navigating friendship, family, and first love in the late 1980s.

Lee Hye-ri in Reply 1988

Image: tvN

Park Min-young stars as an art curator who secretly leads a fangirl life, which gets discovered by her new boss.

Park Min-young in Her Private Life

image tvN

Jun Ji-hyun plays a famous actress who falls in love with an alien who has lived on Earth for centuries.

Jun Ji-hyun in My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

Kim Ji-won portrays a determined woman chasing her dreams while navigating love and adulthood with her childhood friend.

Kim Ji-won in Fight for My Way

Image: KBS2

