10 K-drama stars who are perfect rom-com leads
Hyun Bin shines as a North Korean soldier who falls for a South Korean heiress after she accidentally lands in his country.
Image: tvN
Hyun Bin in Crash Landing on You
Kim Soo-hyun stars as a psychiatric ward caretaker who finds love and healing with a children's book author.
Image: tvN
Kim Soo-hyun in It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Park Seo-joon plays a self-absorbed CEO who discovers his true feelings for his dedicated secretary when she decides to leave her job.
Image: tvN
Park Seo-joon in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Lee Sung-kyung is a charming weightlifter balancing her athletic dreams with her journey of love and self-discovery.
Lee Sung-kyung in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
Im Soo-hyang portrays a college student who, after undergoing plastic surgery, learns about love and self-acceptance.
Image: JTBC
Im Soo-hyang in My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Park Bo-young plays a young woman with superhuman strength who works as a bodyguard and falls for her CEO boss.
Park Bo-young in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC
Lee Hye-ri captures hearts as a lovable girl navigating friendship, family, and first love in the late 1980s.
Lee Hye-ri in Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Park Min-young stars as an art curator who secretly leads a fangirl life, which gets discovered by her new boss.
Park Min-young in Her Private Life
image tvN
Jun Ji-hyun plays a famous actress who falls in love with an alien who has lived on Earth for centuries.
Jun Ji-hyun in My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
Kim Ji-won portrays a determined woman chasing her dreams while navigating love and adulthood with her childhood friend.
Kim Ji-won in Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2