10 K-drama stars who are too good to be true
Pujya Doss
Charming and versatile, Park Seo Joon's magnetic performances continue to captivate audiences. His on-screen charisma and talent make him a reigning figure in the K-drama realm
Image: tvN
Park Seo Joon
A powerhouse of emotion, Kim Soo Hyun crafts unforgettable characters with depth and nuance. His acting prowess and striking presence contribute to the success of each project
Image: tvN
Kim Soo Hyun
With his dashing looks and compelling acting, Hyun Bin remains a stalwart in K-drama. From romance to action, he effortlessly breathes life into diverse roles, leaving a lasting impression
Hyun Bin
Image: tvN
A master of action and romance, Ji Chang Wook's magnetic appeal and versatility make him a beloved figure in K-drama. His on-screen charm and intensity leave audiences enthralled
Image: tvN
Ji Chang Wook
Youthful and talented, Nam Joo Hyuk's charismatic performances bring a fresh energy to K-drama. His ability to convey emotion and connect with audiences makes him a rising star
Nam Joo Hyuk
Image: tvN
A rising star with a sunshine smile and a mischievous streak, Song Kang is always ready for laughter and a good time, embodying the perfect blend of charm.
Song Kang
Image: JTBC
An underdog hero with a heart of gold, Kim Min-jae's rough exterior conceals loyalty and unexpected softness, winning hearts with a perfect mix of strength and tenderness.
Kim Min Jae
Image: SBS
Multi-talented and quietly confident, Lee Junho brings gentle strength and a touch of hidden humor to every interaction, captivating audiences with his dedication and versatility.
Lee Junho
Image: JTBC
A comedic genius, Seo In-guk masters witty banter and infectious laughter, keeping viewers guessing with a playful persona that reveals unexpected depth.
Seo In-guk
Image: tvN
With a competitive spirit and playful edge, Ahn Hyo-seop is a dedicated artist constantly striving for improvement, balancing inspiration and relatability in his inspiring journey.
Ahn Hyo-seop
Image: SBS