10 K-drama stars who gave us “love at first sight’ feel
Portraying a charming and mysterious art student who entices with his gentle demeanor and captivating smile, Song Kang embodies irresistible allure
Image: JTBC
Song Kang (Nevertheless)
With her heartwarming and nuanced portrayal of a brilliant attorney with autism, Park Eun-bin captures hearts effortlessly
Image: ENA
Park Eun-bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)
As the charismatic bad boy with a tender side, Hwang In-yeop's performance leaves a lasting impression of first love
Hwang In-yeop (True Beauty)
Image: tvN
His role as the lovable handyman in a quaint village showcases his endearing charm and warm smile
Kim Seon-ho (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)
Image: tvN
Her fierce and compelling portrayal of a woman seeking revenge reveals both vulnerability and strength, captivating audiences
Han So-hee (My Name)
Image: Netflix
Lee Do-hyun's heartfelt and genuine performance as a young man in love during turbulent times brings an instant connection
Lee Do-hyun (Youth of May)
Image: KBS2
As the resilient and determined participant, Jung Ho-yeon's raw and compelling presence is unforgettable
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Image: Netflix
Her portrayal of a passionate and quirky documentary director exudes a refreshing and relatable charm
Kim Da-mi (Our Beloved Summer)
Image: SBS
As the intelligent and kind-hearted scholar, Rowoon’s gentle and captivating demeanor is instantly endearing
Rowoon (The King’s Affection)
Image: KBS2
Click Here
Her role as a bright and strong-willed nurse in a historical setting highlights her enchanting and heartfelt performance
Go Min-si (Youth of May)
Image: KBS2