Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

june 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama stars who gave us “love at first sight’ feel 

Portraying a charming and mysterious art student who entices with his gentle demeanor and captivating smile, Song Kang embodies irresistible allure

Image: JTBC

Song Kang (Nevertheless)

With her heartwarming and nuanced portrayal of a brilliant attorney with autism, Park Eun-bin captures hearts effortlessly

Image: ENA

Park Eun-bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

As the charismatic bad boy with a tender side, Hwang In-yeop's performance leaves a lasting impression of first love

Hwang In-yeop (True Beauty)

Image: tvN

His role as the lovable handyman in a quaint village showcases his endearing charm and warm smile

Kim Seon-ho (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha)

Image: tvN

Her fierce and compelling portrayal of a woman seeking revenge reveals both vulnerability and strength, captivating audiences

Han So-hee (My Name)

Image: Netflix

Lee Do-hyun's heartfelt and genuine performance as a young man in love during turbulent times brings an instant connection

Lee Do-hyun (Youth of May)

Image: KBS2

As the resilient and determined participant, Jung Ho-yeon's raw and compelling presence is unforgettable

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Image: Netflix

Her portrayal of a passionate and quirky documentary director exudes a refreshing and relatable charm

Kim Da-mi (Our Beloved Summer)

Image: SBS

As the intelligent and kind-hearted scholar, Rowoon’s gentle and captivating demeanor is instantly endearing

Rowoon (The King’s Affection)

Image: KBS2

Her role as a bright and strong-willed nurse in a historical setting highlights her enchanting and heartfelt performance

Go Min-si (Youth of May)

Image: KBS2

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here