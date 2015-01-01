Heading 3

august 15, 2024

10 K-drama stars who rejected hit roles

Moupriya Banerjee

Entertainment

Bae Suzy was initially offered Kim Go Eun’s lead role in 2016 drama Cheese in the Trap

Image: tvN

Bae Suzy

Gong Yoo almost played the popular Yoo Shi Jin character in Descendants of the Sun but he rejected and Song Joong Ki took over

Image: tvN

Gong Yoo

Jun Ji Hyun was initially considered for the female protagonist role in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho but ultimately Shin Min Ah aced the character

Image: tvN

Jun Ji Hyun

IU was offered to lead Itaewon Class with Park Seo Joon, however, Kim Da Mi was the one who finally got the role

IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Before Kim Hye Soo, Song Hye Kyo was offered the female lead in Ju Ji Hoon starrer Hyena but she declined

Image: SBS

Song Hye Kyo

Song Joong Ki was courted for the crown prince role in the zombie series Kingdom but after he declined Ju Ji Hoon took over

Song Joong Ki

Image: JTBC

Originally, Song Joong Ki was offered to play Kim Soo Hyun’s role in The Moon Embracing the Sun

Song Joong Ki

Image: tvN

K-drama heartthrob Hyun Bin was the first choice for the 2015 drama Kill Me, Heal Me but in the end Ji Sung starred in the lead role 

Hyun Bin

Image: VAST Entertainment

Park Bo Gum was approached to play Song Ogong in A Korean Odyssey, however, he declined and Lee Seung Gi took over

Park Bo Gum

Image: Park Bo Gum’s Instagram

Before Nam Ji Hyun nailed the female lead in Suspicious Partner, Lee Sung Kyung was offered to star in the drama alongside Ji Chang Wook 

Lee Sung Kyung

Image: tvN

