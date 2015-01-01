10 K-drama stars who rejected hit roles
Moupriya Banerjee
Entertainment
Bae Suzy was initially offered Kim Go Eun’s lead role in 2016 drama Cheese in the Trap
Image: tvN
Bae Suzy
Gong Yoo almost played the popular Yoo Shi Jin character in Descendants of the Sun but he rejected and Song Joong Ki took over
Image: tvN
Gong Yoo
Jun Ji Hyun was initially considered for the female protagonist role in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho but ultimately Shin Min Ah aced the character
Image: tvN
Jun Ji Hyun
IU was offered to lead Itaewon Class with Park Seo Joon, however, Kim Da Mi was the one who finally got the role
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Before Kim Hye Soo, Song Hye Kyo was offered the female lead in Ju Ji Hoon starrer Hyena but she declined
Image: SBS
Song Hye Kyo
Song Joong Ki was courted for the crown prince role in the zombie series Kingdom but after he declined Ju Ji Hoon took over
Song Joong Ki
Image: JTBC
Originally, Song Joong Ki was offered to play Kim Soo Hyun’s role in The Moon Embracing the Sun
Song Joong Ki
Image: tvN
K-drama heartthrob Hyun Bin was the first choice for the 2015 drama Kill Me, Heal Me but in the end Ji Sung starred in the lead role
Hyun Bin
Image: VAST Entertainment
Park Bo Gum was approached to play Song Ogong in A Korean Odyssey, however, he declined and Lee Seung Gi took over
Park Bo Gum
Image: Park Bo Gum’s Instagram
Before Nam Ji Hyun nailed the female lead in Suspicious Partner, Lee Sung Kyung was offered to star in the drama alongside Ji Chang Wook
Lee Sung Kyung
Image: tvN