Pujya Doss

april 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama Tropes That Make Us Swoon

An icy glare, a snide remark, then a forced proximity that melts all that frost into passionate love

Image credits : tvN

Enemies to Lovers

Worlds collide as a chaebol heir and a ramen shop worker find their hearts defying social status

Image credits : tvN

Rich Guy, Poor Girl

Simmering glances and lingering touches build delicious tension before the love finally explodes

Slow Burn Romance

Image credits : tvN

A fake marriage or agreement sparks genuine feelings as they navigate their pretend-to-be-in-love charade

The Contract Relationship

Image credits : tvN

A stumble and a fall lead to a heartwarming embrace that speaks volumes

Accidental Back Hug

Image credits : tvN

The supportive best friend secretly harbors a love that makes viewers swoon for their unrequited devotion

The Second Lead Syndrome

Image credits : tvN

A weary damsel gets a heroic piggyback ride from her charming knight, fatigue instantly forgotten

Piggyback Ride Rescue

Image credits : tvN

A playful tug on a headband leads to an unexpected kiss, sending hearts aflutter

The Headband Grab

Image credits : tvN

A possessiveness erupts when a rival appears, showcasing the depth of the true love's feelings

The Jealousy Gambit

Image credits : tvN

Fate brings them back together after a heartbreak, and their love rekindles with even more intensity

The Reunion After Years Apart

Image credits : tvN

