10 K-drama Tropes That Make Us Swoon
An icy glare, a snide remark, then a forced proximity that melts all that frost into passionate love
Enemies to Lovers
Worlds collide as a chaebol heir and a ramen shop worker find their hearts defying social status
Rich Guy, Poor Girl
Simmering glances and lingering touches build delicious tension before the love finally explodes
Slow Burn Romance
A fake marriage or agreement sparks genuine feelings as they navigate their pretend-to-be-in-love charade
The Contract Relationship
A stumble and a fall lead to a heartwarming embrace that speaks volumes
Accidental Back Hug
The supportive best friend secretly harbors a love that makes viewers swoon for their unrequited devotion
The Second Lead Syndrome
A weary damsel gets a heroic piggyback ride from her charming knight, fatigue instantly forgotten
Piggyback Ride Rescue
A playful tug on a headband leads to an unexpected kiss, sending hearts aflutter
The Headband Grab
A possessiveness erupts when a rival appears, showcasing the depth of the true love's feelings
The Jealousy Gambit
Fate brings them back together after a heartbreak, and their love rekindles with even more intensity
The Reunion After Years Apart
