10 K-drama villains sending shivers down your spine
Pujya Doss
Image: JTBC
Yeo Da Kyung - The World of the Married
Yeo Da Kyung is a ruthless mistress who will destroy anyone who gets in her way. She is intelligent, manipulative, and has no qualms about using people to get what she wants
Mo Tae Gu is a serial killer who is obsessed with sound. He is intelligent, cunning, and will stop at nothing to get his victims to scream
Image: tvN
Mo Tae Gu - Voice
Jang Dae Hee is a ruthless businessman who will stop at nothing to protect his empire. He is corrupt, powerful, and has no regard for human life
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
Baek Hee Sung is a seemingly perfect husband and father, but he is also a serial killer. He is intelligent, manipulative, and has no remorse for his crimes
Image: tvN
Flower of Evil
Baek Jung Gi is the leader of a cult who uses his charisma and manipulation to control his followers. He is dangerous, ruthless, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals
Image: OCN
Save Me
Min Joon Gook is a psychopath who uses his ability to read minds to manipulate and control others. He is intelligent, dangerous, and has no regard for human life
Image: SBS
I Can Hear Your Voice
Ok Eul Tae is an immortal being who is driven by revenge. He is ruthless, and cruel, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Image: tvN
One of the main characters, Cheon So-jin was the crazy villain of the series. All the elegance she exudes on the outside only serves to conceal pure evil
Image: SBS
Penthouse
Park Joong Heon is a grim reaper who is cursed to live forever. He is cold, heartless, and has no regard for human life.
Goblin
Image: tvN
Since Kim Joo Young is a mother, a teacher, and extremely intelligent, she deviates from the stereotype of the villain in a K-drama
Sky Castle
Image: JTBC