Heading 3

june 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-drama villains we respect

Pujya Doss

Yeo Da Kyung is a ruthless mistress who will destroy anyone who gets in her way. She is intelligent, manipulative, and has no qualms about using people to get what she wants

Image: JTBC

Yeo Da Kyung - The World of the Married

Mo Tae Gu is a serial killer who is obsessed with sound. He is intelligent, cunning, and will stop at nothing to get his victims to scream

Image: tvN

Mo Tae Gu - Voice

Jang Dae Hee is a ruthless businessman who will stop at nothing to protect his empire. He is corrupt, powerful, and has no regard for human life

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

Baek Hee Sung is a seemingly perfect husband and father, but he is also a serial killer. He is intelligent, manipulative, and has no remorse for his crimes

Image: tvN

Flower of Evil

Baek Jung Gi is the leader of a cult who uses his charisma and manipulation to control his followers. He is dangerous, ruthless, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals

Save Me

Image: OCN

Min Joon Gook is a psychopath who uses his ability to read minds to manipulate and control others. He is intelligent, dangerous, and has no regard for human life

I Can Hear Your Voice

Image: SBS

Ok Eul Tae is an immortal being who is driven by revenge. He is ruthless, and cruel, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Image: tvN

One of the main characters, Cheon So-jin was the crazy villain of the series. All the elegance she exudes on the outside only serves to conceal pure evil

Penthouse

Image: SBS

Park Joong Heon is a grim reaper who is cursed to live forever. He is cold, heartless, and has no regard for human life.

Goblin

Image: tvN

Since Kim Joo Young is a mother, a teacher, and extremely intelligent, she deviates from the stereotype of the villain in a K-drama

Sky Castle

Image: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here