10 K-drama villains we respect
Pujya Doss
Yeo Da Kyung is a ruthless mistress who will destroy anyone who gets in her way. She is intelligent, manipulative, and has no qualms about using people to get what she wants
Image: JTBC
Yeo Da Kyung - The World of the Married
Mo Tae Gu is a serial killer who is obsessed with sound. He is intelligent, cunning, and will stop at nothing to get his victims to scream
Image: tvN
Mo Tae Gu - Voice
Jang Dae Hee is a ruthless businessman who will stop at nothing to protect his empire. He is corrupt, powerful, and has no regard for human life
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Baek Hee Sung is a seemingly perfect husband and father, but he is also a serial killer. He is intelligent, manipulative, and has no remorse for his crimes
Image: tvN
Flower of Evil
Baek Jung Gi is the leader of a cult who uses his charisma and manipulation to control his followers. He is dangerous, ruthless, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals
Save Me
Image: OCN
Min Joon Gook is a psychopath who uses his ability to read minds to manipulate and control others. He is intelligent, dangerous, and has no regard for human life
I Can Hear Your Voice
Image: SBS
Ok Eul Tae is an immortal being who is driven by revenge. He is ruthless, and cruel, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Image: tvN
One of the main characters, Cheon So-jin was the crazy villain of the series. All the elegance she exudes on the outside only serves to conceal pure evil
Penthouse
Image: SBS
Park Joong Heon is a grim reaper who is cursed to live forever. He is cold, heartless, and has no regard for human life.
Goblin
Image: tvN
Since Kim Joo Young is a mother, a teacher, and extremely intelligent, she deviates from the stereotype of the villain in a K-drama
Sky Castle
Image: JTBC