10 K-drama villains who stole the show
Yeo Da Kyung is a ruthless mistress who will destroy anyone who gets in her way. She is intelligent, manipulative, and has no qualms about using people to get what she wants
The World of the Married
Image: JTBC
Mo Tae Gu is a serial killer who is obsessed with sound. He is intelligent, cunning, and will stop at nothing to get his victims to scream
Voice
Image: tvN
Jang Dae Hee is a ruthless businessman who will stop at nothing to protect his empire. He is corrupt, powerful, and has no regard for human life
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Baek Hee Sung is a seemingly perfect husband and father, but he is also a serial killer. He is intelligent, manipulative, and has no remorse for his crimes
Flower of Evil
Image: tvN
Baek Jung Gi is the leader of a cult who uses his charisma and manipulation to control his followers. He is dangerous, ruthless, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals
Save Me
Image: OCN
Min Joon Gook is a psychopath who uses his ability to read minds to manipulate and control others. He is intelligent, dangerous, and has no regard for human life
I Can Hear Your Voice
Image: SBS
Ok Eul Tae is an immortal being who is driven by revenge. He is ruthless, and cruel, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Image: tvN
One of the main characters, Cheon So-jin was the crazy villain of the series. All the elegance she exudes on the outside only serves to conceal pure evil
Penthouse
Image: SBS
Park Joong Heon is a grim reaper who is cursed to live forever. He is cold, heartless, and has no regard for human life.
Goblin
Image: tvN
Since Kim Joo Young is a mother, a teacher, and extremely intelligent, she deviates from the stereotype of the villain in a K-drama
Sky Castle
Image: JTBC