 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 23, 2023

10 K-drama villains who stole the show

Yeo Da Kyung is a ruthless mistress who will destroy anyone who gets in her way. She is intelligent, manipulative, and has no qualms about using people to get what she wants

The World of the Married

Image: JTBC

Mo Tae Gu is a serial killer who is obsessed with sound. He is intelligent, cunning, and will stop at nothing to get his victims to scream

Voice 

Image: tvN

Jang Dae Hee is a ruthless businessman who will stop at nothing to protect his empire. He is corrupt, powerful, and has no regard for human life

Itaewon Class 

Image: JTBC

Baek Hee Sung is a seemingly perfect husband and father, but he is also a serial killer. He is intelligent, manipulative, and has no remorse for his crimes

Flower of Evil 

Image: tvN

Baek Jung Gi is the leader of a cult who uses his charisma and manipulation to control his followers. He is dangerous, ruthless, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals

Save Me 

Image: OCN

Min Joon Gook is a psychopath who uses his ability to read minds to manipulate and control others. He is intelligent, dangerous, and has no regard for human life

I Can Hear Your Voice 

Image: SBS

Ok Eul Tae is an immortal being who is driven by revenge. He is ruthless, and cruel, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls 

Image: tvN

One of the main characters, Cheon So-jin was the crazy villain of the series. All the elegance she exudes on the outside only serves to conceal pure evil

Penthouse

Image: SBS

Park Joong Heon is a grim reaper who is cursed to live forever. He is cold, heartless, and has no regard for human life.

Goblin 

Image: tvN

Since Kim Joo Young is a mother, a teacher, and extremely intelligent, she deviates from the stereotype of the villain in a K-drama

Sky Castle

Image: JTBC

