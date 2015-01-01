Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

November 14, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-drama with psychological impact

Gracefully tackling several mental health issues, the characters lean on each other to cure and come to terms with their respective problems 

Image: tVN

It's Okay To Not Be Okay 

This extraordinary drama perfectly depicts and brings attention to the constant academic pressure that the students of South Korea face 

Image: JTBC

Sky Castle 

This endearing series was one of the first Korean dramas to deal with the serious topic of mental health as it shows the male lead's struggle with schizophrenia and his journey of healing 

Image: SBS TV

It's Okay That's Love

Despite being a revenge drama the way the sweet and innocent male lead assists the turbulent female lead in finding happiness in life again is quite heart-melting 

Image: Netflix

The Glory

The heartwarming tale incredibly illustrates the healing process from an overbearing  past trauma

Image: KBS2

Soul Mechanic

The narrative of this drama revolves around a young woman with social anxiety encountering a young man with a completely different personality who challenges her to come out of her shell which leads to discovering the internal concussions in her mind 

Image: tVN

Flower Boy Next Door

Showcasing the male lead's struggles with multiple personality disorder this drama comes out as remarkably influential in giving strength and courage to the countless people dealing with this psychological issue

Image: MBC TV

Kill Me, Heal Me

The story focuses on a young couple Lee Kang Doo and Ha Moon Soo who were involved together in a malicious accident in their childhood. Later on, Lee realized Moon's immense trauma led her to lose the memories of the incident

Image: JTBC

Just Between lovers

Facing an irreversible loss in her childhood the story depicts how the female lead figures out a way to come to terms with her concussion after meeting a brain surgeon with a similar tragic history 

Image: JTBC

Chocolate

Released in 2015, the beautiful love story exceptionally showcases the struggle of social anxiety and way of dealing with it

Image: tVN

Heart To Heart

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here