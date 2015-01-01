10 K-drama with psychological impact
Gracefully tackling several mental health issues, the characters lean on each other to cure and come to terms with their respective problems
Image: tVN
It's Okay To Not Be Okay
This extraordinary drama perfectly depicts and brings attention to the constant academic pressure that the students of South Korea face
Image: JTBC
Sky Castle
This endearing series was one of the first Korean dramas to deal with the serious topic of mental health as it shows the male lead's struggle with schizophrenia and his journey of healing
Image: SBS TV
It's Okay That's Love
Despite being a revenge drama the way the sweet and innocent male lead assists the turbulent female lead in finding happiness in life again is quite heart-melting
Image: Netflix
The Glory
The heartwarming tale incredibly illustrates the healing process from an overbearing past trauma
Image: KBS2
Soul Mechanic
The narrative of this drama revolves around a young woman with social anxiety encountering a young man with a completely different personality who challenges her to come out of her shell which leads to discovering the internal concussions in her mind
Image: tVN
Flower Boy Next Door
Showcasing the male lead's struggles with multiple personality disorder this drama comes out as remarkably influential in giving strength and courage to the countless people dealing with this psychological issue
Image: MBC TV
Kill Me, Heal Me
The story focuses on a young couple Lee Kang Doo and Ha Moon Soo who were involved together in a malicious accident in their childhood. Later on, Lee realized Moon's immense trauma led her to lose the memories of the incident
Image: JTBC
Just Between lovers
Facing an irreversible loss in her childhood the story depicts how the female lead figures out a way to come to terms with her concussion after meeting a brain surgeon with a similar tragic history
Image: JTBC
Chocolate
Released in 2015, the beautiful love story exceptionally showcases the struggle of social anxiety and way of dealing with it
Image: tVN
Heart To Heart