Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

july 17, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas About Addiction

This drama explores the complex themes of mental illness and addiction through the lives of a psychiatrist and a popular writer with a traumatic past

It's Okay, That's Love

Source: SBS

Save Me

Source: OCN

The story revolves around a young woman who gets involved with a religious cult while trying to save her family from financial troubles

A hot-headed Catholic priest with a troubled past takes on corruption in the church and fights against a powerful drug cartel

The Fiery Priest

Source: SBS

This poignant drama delves into the lives of three brothers and a young woman who find solace and support in their unlikely friendship while struggling with their own personal demons

My Mister

Source: tvN

Set in an elite boarding school during winter break, a group of students and their teachers must confront their darkest secrets and battle addiction among themselves

White Christmas

Source: KBS2

This forbidden love story centers around a talented pianist and a much older, married man who embark on a passionate affair while navigating the complexities of their personal lives

Secret Love Affair

Source: JTBC

Following a tragic incident from their childhood, two individuals find solace in each other's arms while dealing with the aftermath of trauma, addiction, and a relentless serial killer

Come and Hug Me

Source: MBC

This gritty crime drama follows an undercover detective who becomes entangled in the dangerous world of drug trafficking and faces his own demons along the way

Heartless City

Source: JTBC

The series depicts the harsh realities of the corporate world through the eyes of an ordinary office worker who struggles with his identity, career aspirations, and the pressure to conform

Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Source: tvN

This intense drama follows the story of a successful doctor whose life turns upside down when she discovers her husband's affair. The series depicts the characters' addiction to lies, deceit, and the consequences of their actions

The World of the Married

Source: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here