10 K-dramas About Addiction
This drama explores the complex themes of mental illness and addiction through the lives of a psychiatrist and a popular writer with a traumatic past
It's Okay, That's Love
Source: SBS
Save Me
Source: OCN
The story revolves around a young woman who gets involved with a religious cult while trying to save her family from financial troubles
A hot-headed Catholic priest with a troubled past takes on corruption in the church and fights against a powerful drug cartel
The Fiery Priest
Source: SBS
This poignant drama delves into the lives of three brothers and a young woman who find solace and support in their unlikely friendship while struggling with their own personal demons
My Mister
Source: tvN
Set in an elite boarding school during winter break, a group of students and their teachers must confront their darkest secrets and battle addiction among themselves
White Christmas
Source: KBS2
This forbidden love story centers around a talented pianist and a much older, married man who embark on a passionate affair while navigating the complexities of their personal lives
Secret Love Affair
Source: JTBC
Following a tragic incident from their childhood, two individuals find solace in each other's arms while dealing with the aftermath of trauma, addiction, and a relentless serial killer
Come and Hug Me
Source: MBC
This gritty crime drama follows an undercover detective who becomes entangled in the dangerous world of drug trafficking and faces his own demons along the way
Heartless City
Source: JTBC
The series depicts the harsh realities of the corporate world through the eyes of an ordinary office worker who struggles with his identity, career aspirations, and the pressure to conform
Misaeng: Incomplete Life
Source: tvN
This intense drama follows the story of a successful doctor whose life turns upside down when she discovers her husband's affair. The series depicts the characters' addiction to lies, deceit, and the consequences of their actions
The World of the Married
Source: JTBC