10 K-dramas About Cheating
A thrilling drama delving into infidelity, secrets, and power struggles within a marriage, making it a gripping inclusion
Misty
Examines the consequences of an affair, shedding light on human desires and relationships with emotional depth
Temptation
A mature drama focusing on an illicit love affair, lauded for its nuanced exploration of forbidden love
Secret Love Affair
An intense portrayal of betrayal, infidelity, and revenge, showcasing complex relationships and gripping storytelling
The World of the Married
Explores the lives of characters entangled in extramarital affairs, highlighting the complexities of human emotions
Love Affairs in the Afternoon
Innocent Defendant
While not solely about cheating, it includes elements of betrayal and intrigue in a suspenseful legal drama
A modern drama where young characters grapple with love, temptation, and the consequences of their actions
Tempted
A suspenseful melodrama featuring secrets, lies, and the impact of infidelity on a marriage
Secret
A family drama that touches on the aftermath of infidelity and its effects on children and relationships
Five Enough
A drama portraying the complexities of love and relationships, including infidelity, within a family context
Lovers in Bloom