Pujya Doss

september 15, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas About Cheating

A thrilling drama delving into infidelity, secrets, and power struggles within a marriage, making it a gripping inclusion

Image: JTBC 

Misty 

Examines the consequences of an affair, shedding light on human desires and relationships with emotional depth

Image: SBS 

Temptation 

A mature drama focusing on an illicit love affair, lauded for its nuanced exploration of forbidden love

Image: JTBC 

Secret Love Affair 

An intense portrayal of betrayal, infidelity, and revenge, showcasing complex relationships and gripping storytelling

The World of the Married 

Image: JTBC 

Explores the lives of characters entangled in extramarital affairs, highlighting the complexities of human emotions

Love Affairs in the Afternoon 

Image: Channel A 

Innocent Defendant 

Image: SBS 

While not solely about cheating, it includes elements of betrayal and intrigue in a suspenseful legal drama

A modern drama where young characters grapple with love, temptation, and the consequences of their actions

Image: MBC 

Tempted 

A suspenseful melodrama featuring secrets, lies, and the impact of infidelity on a marriage

Image: KBS2 

Secret

A family drama that touches on the aftermath of infidelity and its effects on children and relationships

Five Enough 

Image: KBS2 

A drama portraying the complexities of love and relationships, including infidelity, within a family context

Image: KBS2 

Lovers in Bloom 

