june 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas About Entertainment Industry

MOUPRIYA BANERJEE

Starring Bae Suzy in the lead role, this drama delivers insights into an ex-K-pop idol’s life and the reason she took an early retirement

Image: Netflix

Doona!

With Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae in the lead roles, this drama explores the romantic relationship between a PR person and the top star of her agency

Image: tvN

Shooting Stars

The Producers delivers insights into the backstage of the broadcasting industry featuring Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Gong Hyo Jin, and more prominent actors

The Producers

Image: KBS

Featuring Kim Soo Hyun, this rom-com shows us the rollercoaster life of a top actress (played by Jun Ji Hyun) as she deals with her rising fame and the negativities that come with it

Image: SBS

My Love from the Star

Beauty Inside follows the fantasy story of a top model (played by Seo Hyun Jin), who magically gets confined into a new body once every month

Beauty Inside

Image: JTBC

With Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Bae Suzy, and more stars headlining this drama, the story depicts the story of six high school friends who dream of debuting in the K-pop industry

Dream High

Image: KBS

An anti-fan reporter (played by SNSD’s Sooyoung) suddenly finds herself in love with the top actor (Choi Tae Joon), whom she despises the most

So I Married an Anti-fan

Image: Naver TV

This bittersweet drama is all about three best friends in their 30s navigating through busy careers in the entertainment industry while also juggling love, life, and friendships

Be Melodramatic

Image: JTBC

This comedy-drama depicts the rise and fall of three friends and business partners, one of them with a dream of becoming a filmmaker, the other a novice screenwriter, and the third one a struggling actor

Welcome to Waikiki

Image: JTBC

This melodrama explores the romance between two teenage friends, a top actor (Kim Woo Bin) and a documentary maker (Bae Suzy), who cross paths again as adults

Uncontrollably Fond

Image: KBS

