10 K-dramas About Entertainment Industry

Starring Bae Suzy in the lead role, this drama delivers insights into an ex-K-pop idol’s life and the reason she took an early retirement
Doona!
With Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae in the lead roles, this drama explores the romantic relationship between a PR person and the top star of her agency
Shooting Stars
The Producers delivers insights into the backstage of the broadcasting industry featuring Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Gong Hyo Jin, and more prominent actors
The Producers
Featuring Kim Soo Hyun, this rom-com shows us the rollercoaster life of a top actress (played by Jun Ji Hyun) as she deals with her rising fame and the negativities that come with it
My Love from the Star
Beauty Inside follows the fantasy story of a top model (played by Seo Hyun Jin), who magically gets confined into a new body once every month
Beauty Inside
With Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Bae Suzy, and more stars headlining this drama, the story depicts the story of six high school friends who dream of debuting in the K-pop industry
Dream High
An anti-fan reporter (played by SNSD’s Sooyoung) suddenly finds herself in love with the top actor (Choi Tae Joon), whom she despises the most
So I Married an Anti-fan
This bittersweet drama is all about three best friends in their 30s navigating through busy careers in the entertainment industry while also juggling love, life, and friendships
Be Melodramatic
This comedy-drama depicts the rise and fall of three friends and business partners, one of them with a dream of becoming a filmmaker, the other a novice screenwriter, and the third one a struggling actor
Welcome to Waikiki
This melodrama explores the romance between two teenage friends, a top actor (Kim Woo Bin) and a documentary maker (Bae Suzy), who cross paths again as adults