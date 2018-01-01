Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 22, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas About Falling In Love With Boss

An enchanting boss-employee drama where history precedes their workplace connection, adding a unique twist. Uncover their shared past in this heartwarming K-drama

Image: tvN

Romance Is A Bonus Book

Witness the brilliance and eccentricity of a CEO through the eyes of his steadfast secretary. Navigate the humor and complexity of office dynamics in this captivating K-drama

Image: KBS2

Crazy Love

Dive into this action-packed legal office romance where love blooms amidst murder accusations. Experience the thrill of romance and courtroom drama

Image: SBS

Suspicious Partner

Join Park Min-young in a career-driven romance as she navigates a boss-employee relationship. Explore the highs and lows of love in this captivating K-drama

Image: JTBC

Forecasting Love And Weather

Delve into this engaging K-drama where love unfolds amidst deception. Experience the protagonist's journey of falling for the boss in a tale of hidden identities

Image: SBS

Business Proposal

Embark on a supernatural journey as a young woman falls in love with her famous chef boss. Explore the mystical and romantic elements in this acclaimed K-drama

Image: tvN

Oh My Ghost

Witness the unexpected reunion of a one-night stand turned boss in this intriguing office romance. Navigate the complexities of love and secrecy in this K-drama 

Image: OCN

My Secret Romance

Experience the 2018 remake of a popular Japanese drama. Delve into the romantic tale of a wealthy man and the challenges that love presents

Image: MBN

Rich Man

Marvel at a family's unique strength in this K-drama about a young girl with superhuman abilities. Witness the unfolding romance amidst extraordinary circumstances

Image: JTBC

Strong Girl Bong-Soon

Uncover passion and steamy moments in this top-tier K-drama about falling in love with the boss. Join the romantic journey at the pinnacle of office dramas 

Image: tvN

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here