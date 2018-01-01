10 K-dramas About Falling In Love With Boss
An enchanting boss-employee drama where history precedes their workplace connection, adding a unique twist. Uncover their shared past in this heartwarming K-drama
Image: tvN
Romance Is A Bonus Book
Witness the brilliance and eccentricity of a CEO through the eyes of his steadfast secretary. Navigate the humor and complexity of office dynamics in this captivating K-drama
Image: KBS2
Crazy Love
Dive into this action-packed legal office romance where love blooms amidst murder accusations. Experience the thrill of romance and courtroom drama
Image: SBS
Suspicious Partner
Join Park Min-young in a career-driven romance as she navigates a boss-employee relationship. Explore the highs and lows of love in this captivating K-drama
Image: JTBC
Forecasting Love And Weather
Delve into this engaging K-drama where love unfolds amidst deception. Experience the protagonist's journey of falling for the boss in a tale of hidden identities
Image: SBS
Business Proposal
Embark on a supernatural journey as a young woman falls in love with her famous chef boss. Explore the mystical and romantic elements in this acclaimed K-drama
Image: tvN
Oh My Ghost
Witness the unexpected reunion of a one-night stand turned boss in this intriguing office romance. Navigate the complexities of love and secrecy in this K-drama
Image: OCN
My Secret Romance
Experience the 2018 remake of a popular Japanese drama. Delve into the romantic tale of a wealthy man and the challenges that love presents
Image: MBN
Rich Man
Marvel at a family's unique strength in this K-drama about a young girl with superhuman abilities. Witness the unfolding romance amidst extraordinary circumstances
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong-Soon
Click Here
Uncover passion and steamy moments in this top-tier K-drama about falling in love with the boss. Join the romantic journey at the pinnacle of office dramas
Image: tvN
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim