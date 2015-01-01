Heading 3

july 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas about first love

Pujya Doss

A heartwarming tale of young love and self-discovery amidst the backdrop of sports, filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments

Image:  MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Nostalgic and tender, this drama captures the innocence and magic of first love in the midst of friendship, family, and coming-of-age experiences

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

Exploring themes of beauty, identity, and acceptance, this drama delicately portrays the blossoming romance between two individuals overcoming their insecurities

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image:  JTBC

Set against a historical backdrop, this enchanting romance follows the forbidden love story between a crown prince and a eunuch, brimming with passion and sacrifice

Image:  KBS2

Love in the Moonlight

Transporting viewers into the world of a comic book, this whimsical drama spins a tale of young love and self-discovery, where every moment feels like a page-turning adventure

Extraordinary You

Image:  MBC

Fusing action, mystery, and romance, this electrifying drama follows the love story between a night courier and a journalist, shrouded in secrets and danger

Healer

Image:  KBS2

A hauntingly beautiful tale of love and redemption between a goblin cursed with immortality and a mortal woman destined to be his bride, spanning lifetimes

Goblin

Image:  tvN

Tugging at heartstrings, this emotional rollercoaster delves into the lives of high school students, exploring friendship, love, and the pursuit of identity

School 2015: Who Are You?

Image:  KBS2

Blending fantasy with romance, this gripping drama follows the intertwining fates of three individuals connected through precognitive dreams and the power of love

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS

Sweet and nostalgic, this drama traces the journey of first love between childhood friends, capturing the innocence and purity of youthful affection

A Love So Beautiful

Image:  KakaoTV

