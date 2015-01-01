10 K-dramas about first love
Pujya Doss
A heartwarming tale of young love and self-discovery amidst the backdrop of sports, filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Nostalgic and tender, this drama captures the innocence and magic of first love in the midst of friendship, family, and coming-of-age experiences
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Exploring themes of beauty, identity, and acceptance, this drama delicately portrays the blossoming romance between two individuals overcoming their insecurities
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
Set against a historical backdrop, this enchanting romance follows the forbidden love story between a crown prince and a eunuch, brimming with passion and sacrifice
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
Transporting viewers into the world of a comic book, this whimsical drama spins a tale of young love and self-discovery, where every moment feels like a page-turning adventure
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC
Fusing action, mystery, and romance, this electrifying drama follows the love story between a night courier and a journalist, shrouded in secrets and danger
Healer
Image: KBS2
A hauntingly beautiful tale of love and redemption between a goblin cursed with immortality and a mortal woman destined to be his bride, spanning lifetimes
Goblin
Image: tvN
Tugging at heartstrings, this emotional rollercoaster delves into the lives of high school students, exploring friendship, love, and the pursuit of identity
School 2015: Who Are You?
Image: KBS2
Blending fantasy with romance, this gripping drama follows the intertwining fates of three individuals connected through precognitive dreams and the power of love
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
Sweet and nostalgic, this drama traces the journey of first love between childhood friends, capturing the innocence and purity of youthful affection
A Love So Beautiful
Image: KakaoTV