10 K-dramas About Following Your Dreams
Join an aspiring nun who masquerades as her twin brother to pursue her dream of becoming a K-pop star. A heartwarming journey filled with music and romance.
Image: SBS
You're Beautiful
Follow a group of talented students as they chase their dreams of becoming K-pop stars. Filled with music, friendship, and challenges, it's an inspiring series.
Image: KBS2
Dream High
A time-traveling romance where a CEO strives to fulfill his dreams while navigating the complexities of love and fate. A unique and emotional journey unfolds.
Image: tvN
Tomorrow With You
Join a weightlifter as she pursues her passion and love. A heartwarming series with themes of self-discovery, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
Image: MBC
Explore the challenges and triumphs of young individuals striving to make it in the modeling and acting industry. An insightful series about dreams, love, and success.
Record of Youth
Image: tvN
Entertainer
Image: SBS
A drama depicting the struggles and aspirations of a group of individuals building a small entertainment agency. Full of music, dreams, and overcoming obstacles.
Dive into the world of music as a young genius composer falls in love with a talented yet unknown singer. A touching story about chasing dreams.
The Liar and His Lover
Image: tvN
Experience the world of competitive high school cheerleading, explore dreams, and friendships, and overcome societal expectations. A lively and inspirational series.
Sassy Go Go (Cheer Up!)
Image: KBS2
Follow a group of high school students as they navigate love, friendship, and their dreams. A coming-of-age drama filled with youthful aspirations and challenges.
Love Revolution
Image: KakaoTV
A behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment industry, where producers and rookies alike strive for success. A comedic and heartwarming series about chasing dreams.
The Producers
Image: KBS2