Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas About Following Your Dreams

Join an aspiring nun who masquerades as her twin brother to pursue her dream of becoming a K-pop star. A heartwarming journey filled with music and romance.

Image:  SBS

You're Beautiful

Follow a group of talented students as they chase their dreams of becoming K-pop stars. Filled with music, friendship, and challenges, it's an inspiring series.

Image:  KBS2

Dream High

A time-traveling romance where a CEO strives to fulfill his dreams while navigating the complexities of love and fate. A unique and emotional journey unfolds.

Image:  tvN

Tomorrow With You

Join a weightlifter as she pursues her passion and love. A heartwarming series with themes of self-discovery, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

Image:  MBC

Explore the challenges and triumphs of young individuals striving to make it in the modeling and acting industry. An insightful series about dreams, love, and success.

Record of Youth

Image:  tvN

Entertainer

Image:  SBS

A drama depicting the struggles and aspirations of a group of individuals building a small entertainment agency. Full of music, dreams, and overcoming obstacles.

Dive into the world of music as a young genius composer falls in love with a talented yet unknown singer. A touching story about chasing dreams.

The Liar and His Lover

Image:  tvN

Experience the world of competitive high school cheerleading, explore dreams, and friendships, and overcome societal expectations. A lively and inspirational series.

Sassy Go Go (Cheer Up!)

Image:  KBS2

Follow a group of high school students as they navigate love, friendship, and their dreams. A coming-of-age drama filled with youthful aspirations and challenges.

Love Revolution

Image:  KakaoTV

A behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment industry, where producers and rookies alike strive for success. A comedic and heartwarming series about chasing dreams.

The Producers

Image:  KBS2

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here