10 K-dramas about healing characters
The drama centers on Ko Mun Yeong and Moon Gang Tae, whose shared traumatic pasts create a special bond, leading to a supportive and unique relationship between them.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
Healer follows Seo Jung Hoo, a skilled night courier and Chae Young Shin, an ambitious news reporter. As they investigate their fathers' deaths, they find healing in their journey toward uncovering the truth
Healer
Source: KBS
The drama goes beyond typical drama, addressing mental illnesses and past traumas. The love story between Jang Jae-yeol and Ji Hae-soo faces personal challenges.
It's Okay, That's Love
Source: SBS
IIt is a hilarious coming-of-age drama where five college students with different personalities navigate love, life, and healing while living together.
Hello, My Twenties
Source: JTBC
A mature version of Hello, My Twenties!, three friends in their 30s juggle love, careers, and healing through heartbreaking and heartwarming moments.
Be Melodramatic
Source: JTBC
A modern take on relationships and marriage. Housemates Se Hee and Ji Ho have a secret contract marriage, leading to romance and healing. The drama explores various relatable romances among Ji-ho's friends.
Because This Is My First Life
Source: tvN
Lee Min Kii is Seo Do Jae, who can't recognize faces, while Seo Hyun Jin is Han Se gee, an actress with changing appearances. They accept and love each other, learning to love themselves in the process.
Beauty Inside
Source: JTBC
The drama is about a Single mother Dong Baek's transformation against stigmas and a serial killer, finding strength and love.
When the Camellia Blooms
Source: KBS2
The drama revolves around Ji An and Dong Hoon's profound friendship amidst pain, compassion, and the power of empathy. Moving and uplifting drama.
My Mister
Source: tvN
The drama follows Crown Prince Won of Goryeo and his bodyguard Wang Rin, who become best friends. However, their friendship is put to the test when they both fall for the same woman.
The King in Love
Source: MBC