Heading 3

Pujya Doss

January 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas about “In Love with Boss”

A heartwarming tale of love between a boss and employee, revealing a shared past. This workplace drama adds a unique twist to the enchanting connection

Image: tvN

Romance Is A Bonus Book:

Experience office dynamics through the eyes of a CEO's secretary. This captivating drama explores humor and complexity, showcasing the brilliance and eccentricity of the CEO

Image: KBS2

Crazy Love:

In this thrilling legal office romance, love blossoms amid murder accusations. Dive into the action-packed world of romance and courtroom drama

Image: SBS

Suspicious Partner:

Join Park Min-young in a career-driven romance, navigating the highs and lows of a boss-employee relationship. Uncover the complexities of love in this captivating drama

Image: JTBC

Forecasting Love And Weather:

Image: SBS

Delve into an engaging drama where love unfolds amidst deception. Follow the protagonist's journey of falling for the boss in this tale of hidden identities

Business Proposal:

Embark on a supernatural journey as a young woman falls in love with her famous chef boss. Explore mystical and romantic elements in this acclaimed drama

Image: tvN

Oh My Ghost:

Witness the unexpected reunion of a one-night stand turned boss in this intriguing office romance. Navigate the complexities of love and secrecy in this drama

Image: OCN

My Secret Romance:

Experience the 2018 remake of a popular Japanese drama, delving into the romantic tale of a wealthy man facing the challenges of love

Image: MBN

Rich Man:

Marvel at a family's unique strength in this drama about a young girl with superhuman abilities. Witness the unfolding romance amidst extraordinary circumstances

Image: JTBC

Strong Girl Bong-Soon:

Uncover passion and steamy moments in this top-tier drama about falling in love with the boss. Join the romantic journey at the pinnacle of office dramas

Image: tvN

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim:

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here