10 K-dramas about “In Love with Boss”
A heartwarming tale of love between a boss and employee, revealing a shared past. This workplace drama adds a unique twist to the enchanting connection
Image: tvN
Romance Is A Bonus Book:
Experience office dynamics through the eyes of a CEO's secretary. This captivating drama explores humor and complexity, showcasing the brilliance and eccentricity of the CEO
Image: KBS2
Crazy Love:
In this thrilling legal office romance, love blossoms amid murder accusations. Dive into the action-packed world of romance and courtroom drama
Image: SBS
Suspicious Partner:
Join Park Min-young in a career-driven romance, navigating the highs and lows of a boss-employee relationship. Uncover the complexities of love in this captivating drama
Image: JTBC
Forecasting Love And Weather:
Image: SBS
Delve into an engaging drama where love unfolds amidst deception. Follow the protagonist's journey of falling for the boss in this tale of hidden identities
Business Proposal:
Embark on a supernatural journey as a young woman falls in love with her famous chef boss. Explore mystical and romantic elements in this acclaimed drama
Image: tvN
Oh My Ghost:
Witness the unexpected reunion of a one-night stand turned boss in this intriguing office romance. Navigate the complexities of love and secrecy in this drama
Image: OCN
My Secret Romance:
Experience the 2018 remake of a popular Japanese drama, delving into the romantic tale of a wealthy man facing the challenges of love
Image: MBN
Rich Man:
Marvel at a family's unique strength in this drama about a young girl with superhuman abilities. Witness the unfolding romance amidst extraordinary circumstances
Image: JTBC
Strong Girl Bong-Soon:
Uncover passion and steamy moments in this top-tier drama about falling in love with the boss. Join the romantic journey at the pinnacle of office dramas
Image: tvN
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim: