10 K-Dramas About Long Lost Connections

A fantasy romance drama about an immortal goblin who discovers his long-lost bride reincarnated as a high school student

Goblin

Source: tvN

This supernatural romantic comedy follows a woman who can see ghosts and a CEO who becomes her protector, revealing a mysterious connection from their past

The Master's Sun

Source: SBS

A love story between a military captain and a doctor who reunite in a foreign country after a chance encounter years ago, highlighting their unexpected connection

Descendants of the Sun

Source: KBS2

A gripping crime thriller where a detective communicates with a detective from the past through a walkie-talkie, uncovering a deep-seated mystery and connection

Signal

Source: tvN

This fantasy romance revolves around a woman who can predict the future through her dreams and a prosecutor who becomes intertwined in her visions, discovering their fated connection

While You Were Sleeping

Source: SBS

A romantic comedy about an ordinary girl and a wealthy heir whose paths cross during a one-night stand, leading to an unexpected pregnancy and a rediscovery of their connection.

Fated to Love You

Source: MBC

A body-swapping fantasy romance between a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO, revealing a hidden connection between their families

Secret Garden

Source: SBS

A thrilling action-romance series about a night courier who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy while investigating his own past, eventually finding a long-lost connection

Healer

Source: KBS2

A heartwarming fantasy romance about an alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago and a top actress, as they navigate their intertwined destinies and a connection that transcends time

My Love From the Star

Source: SBS

This melodrama depicts the healing journey of two individuals who meet by chance during a tragic accident and slowly discover a shared past and deep connection as they rebuild their lives together

Just Between Lovers

Source: JTBC

