A fantasy romance drama about an immortal goblin who discovers his long-lost bride reincarnated as a high school student
Goblin
Source: tvN
This supernatural romantic comedy follows a woman who can see ghosts and a CEO who becomes her protector, revealing a mysterious connection from their past
The Master's Sun
Source: SBS
A love story between a military captain and a doctor who reunite in a foreign country after a chance encounter years ago, highlighting their unexpected connection
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2
A gripping crime thriller where a detective communicates with a detective from the past through a walkie-talkie, uncovering a deep-seated mystery and connection
Signal
Source: tvN
This fantasy romance revolves around a woman who can predict the future through her dreams and a prosecutor who becomes intertwined in her visions, discovering their fated connection
While You Were Sleeping
Source: SBS
A romantic comedy about an ordinary girl and a wealthy heir whose paths cross during a one-night stand, leading to an unexpected pregnancy and a rediscovery of their connection.
Fated to Love You
Source: MBC
A body-swapping fantasy romance between a stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO, revealing a hidden connection between their families
Secret Garden
Source: SBS
A thrilling action-romance series about a night courier who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy while investigating his own past, eventually finding a long-lost connection
Healer
Source: KBS2
A heartwarming fantasy romance about an alien who landed on Earth 400 years ago and a top actress, as they navigate their intertwined destinies and a connection that transcends time
My Love From the Star
Source: SBS
This melodrama depicts the healing journey of two individuals who meet by chance during a tragic accident and slowly discover a shared past and deep connection as they rebuild their lives together
Just Between Lovers
Source: JTBC