PUJYA DOSS

may 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas about Moms that you can't miss

A poignant story of a substitute teacher who protects an abused child, portraying the depth of maternal instincts

Image:  tvN

Mother 

A tale of self-discovery and sacrifice as a daughter uncovers her mother's secrets while pursuing her dreams

Image:  KBS2

My Golden Life 

Single parents navigate love and life, emphasizing the unwavering support of mothers in a heartwarming family drama

Five Enough 

Image:  KBS2

A woman seeks forgiveness for her child's illness while forming bonds in a coastal village

Thank You 

Image:  MBC

A mother's transformation into a businesswoman while caring for her family showcases her love and resilience

Wonderful Mama

Image:  SBS

A woman rebuilds her life after a divorce, proving that motherhood and career success can coexist

Queen of Reversals 

Image:  MBC

Estranged siblings unite after their mother's death, unveiling hidden connections in a tale of love and family

Happy Sisters

Image: SBS

Sunny Again Tomorrow is a family drama where a woman raises her siblings after their parent's deaths, depicting her enduring love

Sunny again

Image:  KBS2

After their parents' deaths, siblings take care of their younger step-siblings, revealing maternal bonds

Stars Falling from the Sky

Image: SBS

A Woman's Journey of self-discovery and Motherhood, highlighting the strength and love of a Mother's Heart

I Am Happy 

Image: SBS

