10 K-dramas about music
This drama follows the lives of students at a prestigious performing arts school, as they strive to become K-pop stars
Image: KBS2
Dream High
A young woman poses as her twin brother to join a popular boy band, leading to comedic and romantic complications
Image: SBS
You're Beautiful
Set in a music university, it tells the story of a talented traditional musician and a modern music student who find love through their shared passion for music
Image: MBC
Heartstrings
A group of high school students from different backgrounds forms a band, using music to heal their emotional wounds
Monstar
Image: Mnet
A quirky music professor inspires his students at a prestigious music conservatory, blending classical and contemporary music
Tomorrow's Cantabile
Image: KBS2
The Liar and His Lover
Image: tvN
A young, talented musician falls in love with a girl who inspires his songwriting, unaware of her true identity
A has-been idol and a young aspiring musician cross paths, leading to personal growth and musical collaboration
Image: KBS2
The Best Hit
Three friends form a girl group to achieve their dreams of becoming famous musicians while navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry
Image: Mnet
Persevere, Goo Hae-Ra
A drama about the lives and loves of classical musicians pursuing their dreams in a competitive world
Do You Like Brahms?
Image: SBS
This drama portrays the journey of young idols as they train, face challenges, and strive for success in the K-pop industry
Image: SBS funE
The Idolmaster KR