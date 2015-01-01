Heading 3

Pujya Doss

june 26, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas about school bullying

Model student Yeon Shi Eun combats school violence using his intellect and psychology, defying his physical weakness

Image: KBS2

Weak Hero Class 1 

A student's architectural dreams are crushed by brutal school violence, leading to a poignant journey of resilience

Image: KBS2

The Glory 

Lim Ju Gyeong masters makeup from YouTube, transforming into a pretty girl while concealing her true face in this romantic comedy

Image: tvN

True Beauty 

Jo Kang Ja, a former high school troublemaker, returns to uncover secrets, with pregnancy leading to her teenage dropout

Image: MBC

Angry Mom

Two friends confront their past as bullying victims, entangled in mysterious serial killings, unraveling dark truths

The King of Pigs 

Image: JTBC

A fallen lawyer becomes a temporary high school teacher, seeking redemption and unearthing sinister secrets

Class of Lies

Image: OCN

A family's quest for truth amid lies, secrets, mistrust, and pain. A heart-wrenching journey in a chaotic world

Beautiful World

Image: JTBC

Baek Ho Rang, the school's popular aloof girl, navigates high school fame while secretly being a social media star

Live On 

Image: JTBC

Twins Go Eun Byul and Lee Eun Bi face school bullying in a prestigious high school. A tale of identity and survival

Who Are You: School 2015 

Image: KBS2

Ra Eun Ho struggles in a school that discriminates against rich and poor, emphasizing grades, in a realistic depiction of high school challenges

School 2017

Image: KBS2

