10 K-dramas about self-love
In this well-developed drama, the characters realize the actions they need to take to battle their unhappiness and change their circumstances
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
This high school romance drama teaches us an important lesson about embracing our own beauty rather than being insecure about it
Image: tvN
True Beauty
This coming-of-age drama centers on a high schooler who gets plastic surgery after being bullied for her looks only to learn self-love is above all
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
Through a heart-touching story of a male ballerina, this drama tells us why we should pursue our dreams despite what society says
Navillera
Image: tvN
In this smash-hit drama, a young woman named Seo Dal Mi pursues her dreams relentlessly despite many hardships
Start-Up
Image: tvN
In My Mister, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s discover themselves in a new light when they cross paths with each other
My Mister
Image: tvN
Revolving around the story of 3 friends in their 30s, this drama is a must-watch for those who lose themselves to age, society’s norms, and limits
Be Melodramatic
Image: JTBC
Summer Strike is a great watch with a lesson that in order to run again you must pause for a while and restore yourself
Summer Strike
Image: Genie TV
When two women coming from contrasting backgrounds and with opposite appearances take each other’s place, they discover their lost confidence, and which matters the most
She Was Pretty
Image: MBC
Click Here
A top actress mysteriously transforms into a different appearance once a month, later discovering she only needs to accept herself rather than feeling hideous on those days
Beauty Inside
Image: JTBC