Moupriya Banerjee

june 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas about self-love

In this well-developed drama, the characters realize the actions they need to take to battle their unhappiness and change their circumstances

Image: JTBC

My Liberation Notes

This high school romance drama teaches us an important lesson about embracing our own beauty rather than being insecure about it

Image: tvN

True Beauty

This coming-of-age drama centers on a high schooler who gets plastic surgery after being bullied for her looks only to learn self-love is above all

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC

Through a heart-touching story of a male ballerina, this drama tells us why we should pursue our dreams despite what society says

Navillera

Image: tvN

In this smash-hit drama, a young woman named Seo Dal Mi pursues her dreams relentlessly despite many hardships

Start-Up

Image: tvN

In My Mister, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s discover themselves in a new light when they cross paths with each other

My Mister

Image: tvN

Revolving around the story of 3 friends in their 30s, this drama is a must-watch for those who lose themselves to age, society’s norms, and limits

Be Melodramatic

Image: JTBC

Summer Strike is a great watch with a lesson that in order to run again you must pause for a while and restore yourself

Summer Strike

Image: Genie TV

When two women coming from contrasting backgrounds and with opposite appearances take each other’s place, they discover their lost confidence, and which matters the most

She Was Pretty

Image: MBC

A top actress mysteriously transforms into a different appearance once a month, later discovering she only needs to accept herself rather than feeling hideous on those days

Beauty Inside

Image: JTBC

