As a Korean drama with a serial Killer, Netflix’s Somebody provides an intriguing and twisty storyline with a topical premise, making it much eerier.
Somebody
Source: Netflix
Flower of Evil is the best Korean drama with a serial killer, who sees dreams slowly turning into nightmares as the ideal of a perfect family is pulled apart piece by piece.
Flower of Evil
Source: tvN
A once-great detective lives a recluse life in a small and quiet city. This drama is about a serial killer, whose life has so many twists and tragic victim stories.
Beyond Evil
Source: JTBC
The storyline for Less Than Evil, a Korean drama with a serial killer, will feel very similar to fans of Luther. The 2018 show based on the British crime series is one of the best Korean remakes.
Less Than Evil
Source: MBC
‘Train’ is a Korean drama about a serial killer, which has a unique fantasy element that viewers will enjoy intermixed with the storyline of crime and murder.
Train
Source: OCN
Memorist is 2020’s one of the most talked-about crime thrillers and is a great Korean drama with a serial killer. Like many other K-dramas, the show was based on a published webtoon by Jae Hoo.
Memorist
Source: tvN
‘Tunnel’ has elements of crime, intrigue, and mystery, and is a K-drama with time travel. This drama with a serial killer was so popular that it was remade in other countries and languages.
Tunnel
Source: OCN
‘Voice’ is often regarded as a popular crime K-drama that was so loved it received a second season instalment, being one of the few K-dramas with more than one season at the time
Voice
Source: tvN
The 2021 drama is like no other serial killer story. The premise revolves around the research of a scientist who can uncover the psychopathic gene in the womb. Audiences will be torn in trying to figure out who the real psychopath is
Mouse
Source: tvN
Click Here
Suspicious Partner is often remembered as one of the best legal crime K-dramas. For people who don't want the dark crime story all the way through, Suspicious Partner has moments of comedy and romance.
Suspicious Partner
Source: SBS