june 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas about single parents

Pujya Doss

Are you a fan of Single parent K-dramas? We all are. 

Image: JTBC

Although there are many K-dramas that feature single parents, here are a few that will definitely tug at your heartstrings

Image: MBC

Gong Hyo Jin stars as Dong Baek, a single mom who moves to the small town of Ongsan. The series follows her as she deals with love, motherhood, and support from the community.

When The Camellia Blooms

Image: KBS2

Jung Hae In plays a single dad dealing with the challenges of love and family. The drama explores the complexities of his relationships and commitments.

Image: MBC

One Spring Night

This classic K-drama tells the story of a widowed father who meets a woman with her own struggles. Their lives become intertwined, leading to unexpected connections.

Only You (2005)

Image: SBS

UEE stars as a single mother diagnosed with a terminal illness. To ensure her daughter's future, she enters into a marriage contract with a wealthy man. The show follows their emotional journey together.

Marriage Contract

Image: MBC

This comedy follows three friends running a guesthouse, with one of them being a single dad. The show mixes hilarious situations with heartfelt moments.

Welcome To Waikiki

Image: JTBC

Song Ji Hyo plays Noh Ae Jung, a single mom balancing her career and motherhood. The rom-com depicts her challenges in raising a child alone while chasing her dream of becoming a movie producer.

Was It Love? (2020)

Image: JTBC

The series focuses on Sung Duk Sun (Hyeri) and Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), best friends since childhood. It also highlights the touching father-son relationship between Choi Taek and his dad.

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

Lee Sang Tae (Ahn Jae Wook) is a widowed father raising two kids with his in-laws' help. He unexpectedly falls in love with Ahn Mi Jung (So Yoo Jin).

Five Enough

Image: KBS2

