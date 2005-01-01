10 K-dramas about single parents

Are you a fan of Single parent K-dramas? We all are.
Image: JTBC
Although there are many K-dramas that feature single parents, here are a few that will definitely tug at your heartstrings
Image: MBC
Gong Hyo Jin stars as Dong Baek, a single mom who moves to the small town of Ongsan. The series follows her as she deals with love, motherhood, and support from the community.
When The Camellia Blooms
Image: KBS2
Jung Hae In plays a single dad dealing with the challenges of love and family. The drama explores the complexities of his relationships and commitments.
Image: MBC
One Spring Night
This classic K-drama tells the story of a widowed father who meets a woman with her own struggles. Their lives become intertwined, leading to unexpected connections.
Only You (2005)
Image: SBS
UEE stars as a single mother diagnosed with a terminal illness. To ensure her daughter's future, she enters into a marriage contract with a wealthy man. The show follows their emotional journey together.
Marriage Contract
Image: MBC
This comedy follows three friends running a guesthouse, with one of them being a single dad. The show mixes hilarious situations with heartfelt moments.
Welcome To Waikiki
Image: JTBC
Song Ji Hyo plays Noh Ae Jung, a single mom balancing her career and motherhood. The rom-com depicts her challenges in raising a child alone while chasing her dream of becoming a movie producer.
Was It Love? (2020)
Image: JTBC
The series focuses on Sung Duk Sun (Hyeri) and Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), best friends since childhood. It also highlights the touching father-son relationship between Choi Taek and his dad.
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Lee Sang Tae (Ahn Jae Wook) is a widowed father raising two kids with his in-laws' help. He unexpectedly falls in love with Ahn Mi Jung (So Yoo Jin).