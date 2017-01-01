Heading 3

10 K-dramas About Time Travel 

 Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 22, 2023

Tomorrow, a 2022 MBC series, follows Choi Joon Woong's journey to find a job and his unexpected involvement with a crisis management team of grim reapers.

Tomorrow

Source: MBC

In 2050, Alice's organization enables time travel to parallel worlds, but a prophetic book threatens their mission. Two agents travel to 1992 and encounter unexpected connections.

Alice

Source: SBS

Kim Hee Woo, a diligent public prosecutor, investigates corrupt politicians but is killed. He travels back in time and seeks answers, encountering Kim Hee Ah.

Again My Life

Source: SBS

Han Tae Sul, a brilliant engineer, and Kang Seo Hae, a survivor of a dystopian future, embark on a perilous journey in this highly acclaimed 2021 time travel K-drama.

Sisyphus: The Myth

Source:JTBC

Yoon Hyun Woo, a devoted secretary, seeks revenge after being framed by the Jin family in this 2022 drama.

Reborn Rich

Source:JTBC

Heo Im, a skilled acupuncturist from the Joseon era, time travels to modern-day Seoul and returns to Joseon with a modern doctor. 

Live Up To Your Name

Source:tvN

Yoo So Joon, a CEO with time-traveling abilities, witnesses his unhappy future and marries Song Ma Rin to alter it.

Tomorrow With You

Source:tvN

In this highly acclaimed 2017 time travel drama, a married couple travels back in time to their younger selves

Go Back Couple

Source: KBS

Han Tae Joo, a data-driven crime investigator, time travels to 1988 and becomes a detective in a small town. Released in 2018, the drama follows his journey to solve a case and return to the present

Life On Mars

Source: OCN

Kim Hye Ja, using a time-winding watch, accidentally ages herself to 70 and tries to fix the consequences in this 2019 drama.

The Light In Your Eyes

Source:JTBC

