 Pujya Doss

 October 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas About Toxic Love Stories

A wealthy and arrogant boy falls for a poor and ordinary girl, but their relationship is plagued by jealousy, bullying, and class differences

IMAGE: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers

A married couple goes through a bitter and destructive divorce, exposing the dark side of marriage and relationships.

IMAGE: JTBC

The World of the Married

A woman falls in love with a man who doesn't believe in love or relationships, leading to a toxic and unrequited love story

IMAGE: JTBC

Nevertheless

A woman who undergoes plastic surgery to overcome her bullying trauma finds herself in a toxic relationship with a man who is obsessed with her appearance

IMAGE: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A group of young people from wealthy families engage in a dangerous game of love and betrayal, leading to toxic relationships and devastating consequences

IMAGE: MBC

Tempted

A young woman becomes a live-in tutor for the children of a wealthy widower, but their relationship soon develops into a forbidden and toxic romance

IMAGE: KBS2

Young Lady and Gentleman

A modern woman travels back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, where she becomes involved in a love triangle with two royal princes, leading to a tragic and toxic love story

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

IMAGE: SBS

A clumsy and unintelligent girl pursues a genius boy who doesn't reciprocate her feelings, leading to a toxic and one-sided relationship

IMAGE: MBC

Playful Kiss

A woman falls in love with her best friend's husband, engaging in a secret and forbidden relationship that leads to heartbreak and destruction

Secret Love

IMAGE: KBS2


A poor college student becomes involved in a dangerous relationship with a wealthy and mysterious senior, who turns out to be a manipulator and a psychopath

IMAGE: tvN

Cheese in the Trap

