10 K-dramas About Toxic Love Stories
A wealthy and arrogant boy falls for a poor and ordinary girl, but their relationship is plagued by jealousy, bullying, and class differences
IMAGE: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
A married couple goes through a bitter and destructive divorce, exposing the dark side of marriage and relationships.
IMAGE: JTBC
The World of the Married
A woman falls in love with a man who doesn't believe in love or relationships, leading to a toxic and unrequited love story
IMAGE: JTBC
Nevertheless
A woman who undergoes plastic surgery to overcome her bullying trauma finds herself in a toxic relationship with a man who is obsessed with her appearance
IMAGE: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A group of young people from wealthy families engage in a dangerous game of love and betrayal, leading to toxic relationships and devastating consequences
IMAGE: MBC
Tempted
A young woman becomes a live-in tutor for the children of a wealthy widower, but their relationship soon develops into a forbidden and toxic romance
IMAGE: KBS2
Young Lady and Gentleman
A modern woman travels back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, where she becomes involved in a love triangle with two royal princes, leading to a tragic and toxic love story
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
IMAGE: SBS
A clumsy and unintelligent girl pursues a genius boy who doesn't reciprocate her feelings, leading to a toxic and one-sided relationship
IMAGE: MBC
Playful Kiss
A woman falls in love with her best friend's husband, engaging in a secret and forbidden relationship that leads to heartbreak and destruction
Secret Love
IMAGE: KBS2
A poor college student becomes involved in a dangerous relationship with a wealthy and mysterious senior, who turns out to be a manipulator and a psychopath
IMAGE: tvN
Cheese in the Trap