Pujya Doss

september 10, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas about writers 

A time-traveling romance intertwining the lives of three writers 

Chicago Typewriter 

Image: tvN

A psychiatrist and a mystery writer navigate love and mental health 

It's Okay, That's Love 

Image: SBS

A heartwarming tale set in the world of publishing 

Romance is a Bonus Book 

Image: tvN

A real estate CEO with time-traveling abilities falls for a budding writer

Tomorrow with You 

Image: tvN

A comedy-drama following three friends pursuing careers in the entertainment industry

Be Melodramatic 

Image: JTBC

My Shy Boss 

Image: tvN

A web novel editor helps her introverted boss overcome his fears 

A dark comedy centered around an aspiring writer's quest for a steady job 

Image: MBC

Radiant Office 

A psychological drama about a writer with multiple personalities, exploring trauma and healing

Image: MBC

Kill Me, Heal Me

A piano prodigy's story of redemption with elements of writing 

Page Turner 

Image: KBS2

A high school romance involving a talented songwriter and a music prodigy 

The Liar and His Lover 

Image: tvN

