10 K-dramas about writers
A time-traveling romance intertwining the lives of three writers
Chicago Typewriter
Image: tvN
A psychiatrist and a mystery writer navigate love and mental health
It's Okay, That's Love
Image: SBS
A heartwarming tale set in the world of publishing
Romance is a Bonus Book
Image: tvN
A real estate CEO with time-traveling abilities falls for a budding writer
Tomorrow with You
Image: tvN
A comedy-drama following three friends pursuing careers in the entertainment industry
Be Melodramatic
Image: JTBC
My Shy Boss
Image: tvN
A web novel editor helps her introverted boss overcome his fears
A dark comedy centered around an aspiring writer's quest for a steady job
Image: MBC
Radiant Office
A psychological drama about a writer with multiple personalities, exploring trauma and healing
Image: MBC
Kill Me, Heal Me
A piano prodigy's story of redemption with elements of writing
Page Turner
Image: KBS2
A high school romance involving a talented songwriter and a music prodigy
The Liar and His Lover
Image: tvN