10 K-dramas Adapted From Mangas
A poor student, Geum Jan Di enters an elite school and finds herself entangled with the notorious F4, a group of rich and influential boys
Boys Over Flowers
Source: KBS2
Playful Kiss
Source: MBC
A clumsy and ordinary girl, Oh Ha Ni, falls in love with the genius and cold-hearted Baek Seung-jo leading to a series of comedic and romantic events
Tae Gong Shil, a woman who can see ghosts meets Joo Joong-won, a CEO with a fear of ghosts, and they begin to develop a unique relationship
The Master’s Sun
Source: SBS
Hong Seol, a hard working college student crosses paths with Yoo Jung, a mysterious and unpredictable senior who hides his true nature
Cheese In The Trap
Source: tvN
Goo Jae-hee disguises herself as a boy to attend an all-boys high school and help her idol Kang Tae Joon, overcome a career-threatening injury
To The Beautiful You
Source: SBS
This sitcom is based on the webtoon by Jo Seok, which chronicles the hilarious daily life of an aspiring cartoonist, his girlfriend, and his eccentric family
The Sound Of Your Heart
Source: KBS2
A village doctor, Soah, is sacrificed to the water god Habaek and becomes his bride embarking on a journey filled with divine powers and love
Bride of the Water God
Source: tvN
Go Mi Nyeo, a girl pretending to be her twin brother joins the famous boy band A.N.Jell and develops complicated feelings for its lead vocalist, Hwang Tae Kyung
You’re Beautiful
Source: SBS
Seol Nae-il, a talented pianist with an eccentric personality enters a prestigious music school and forms a unique bond with the cold and perfectionist conductor Cha Yoo-jin
Naeil’s Cantabile
Source: KBS2
Hong Ra-on disguises herself as a man and becomes a eunuch in the palace where she meets and falls in love with Crown Prince Lee Yeong
Love In The Moonlight
Source: KBS2