july 16, 2023

10 K-dramas Adapted From Mangas

A poor student, Geum Jan Di enters an elite school and finds herself entangled with the notorious F4, a group of rich and influential boys

Boys Over Flowers

Source: KBS2

Playful Kiss

Source: MBC

A clumsy and ordinary girl, Oh Ha Ni, falls in love with the genius and cold-hearted Baek Seung-jo leading to a series of comedic and romantic events

Tae Gong Shil, a woman who can see ghosts meets Joo Joong-won, a CEO with a fear of ghosts, and they begin to develop a unique relationship

The Master’s Sun

Source: SBS

Hong Seol, a hard working college student crosses paths with Yoo Jung, a mysterious and unpredictable senior who hides his true nature

Cheese In The Trap

Source: tvN

Goo Jae-hee disguises herself as a boy to attend an all-boys high school and help her idol Kang Tae Joon, overcome a career-threatening injury

To The Beautiful You

Source: SBS

This sitcom is based on the webtoon by Jo Seok, which chronicles the hilarious daily life of an aspiring cartoonist, his girlfriend, and his eccentric family

The Sound Of Your Heart

Source: KBS2

A village doctor, Soah, is sacrificed to the water god Habaek and becomes his bride embarking on a journey filled with divine powers and love

Bride of the Water God

Source: tvN

Go Mi Nyeo, a girl pretending to be her twin brother joins the famous boy band A.N.Jell and develops complicated feelings for its lead vocalist, Hwang Tae Kyung

You’re Beautiful

Source: SBS

Seol Nae-il, a talented pianist with an eccentric personality enters a prestigious music school and forms a unique bond with the cold and perfectionist conductor Cha Yoo-jin

Naeil’s Cantabile

Source: KBS2

Hong Ra-on disguises herself as a man and becomes a eunuch in the palace where she meets and falls in love with Crown Prince Lee Yeong

Love In The Moonlight

Source: KBS2

