10 K-dramas based on childhood trauma
A psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author navigate their past traumas, finding healing and love.
Image: tvN
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
A man with dissociative identity disorder seeks help from a psychiatrist, confronting his traumatic childhood memories.
Image: MBC
Kill Me, Heal Me
A man and a young woman, both burdened by past traumas, form an unexpected bond and find solace in each other.
Image: tvN
My Mister
A detective's brother and a mysterious woman are connected by their dark pasts, uncovering deep-seated traumas and secrets.
Image: tvN
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
A night courier with a traumatic past discovers the truth about his parents with the help of a reporter and a hacker.
Healer
Image: KBS2
A prodigious pianist and a married woman share a passionate but forbidden relationship, both shaped by their past traumas.
Secret Love Affair
Image: JTBC
An ex-convict opens a bar in Itaewon to avenge his father’s death, battling past traumas and systemic corruption.
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
A detective and an actress, connected by a tragic murder from their childhood, struggle with lingering traumas as they reconnect.
Come and Hug Me
Image: MBC
A young man with Asperger's and his ex-convict uncle run a trauma cleaning business, uncovering stories of the deceased.
Move to Heaven
Image: Netflix
Click Here
A single mother with a traumatic past finds love and acceptance in a small town, confronting societal prejudices.
When the Camellia Blooms
Image: KBS2