Pujya Doss

june 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas based on childhood trauma

A psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author navigate their past traumas, finding healing and love.

Image: tvN

It's Okay Not to Be Okay

A man with dissociative identity disorder seeks help from a psychiatrist, confronting his traumatic childhood memories.

Image: MBC

Kill Me, Heal Me

A man and a young woman, both burdened by past traumas, form an unexpected bond and find solace in each other.

Image: tvN

My Mister

A detective's brother and a mysterious woman are connected by their dark pasts, uncovering deep-seated traumas and secrets.

Image: tvN

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

A night courier with a traumatic past discovers the truth about his parents with the help of a reporter and a hacker.

Healer

Image: KBS2

A prodigious pianist and a married woman share a passionate but forbidden relationship, both shaped by their past traumas.

Secret Love Affair

Image: JTBC

An ex-convict opens a bar in Itaewon to avenge his father’s death, battling past traumas and systemic corruption.

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

A detective and an actress, connected by a tragic murder from their childhood, struggle with lingering traumas as they reconnect.

Come and Hug Me

Image: MBC

A young man with Asperger's and his ex-convict uncle run a trauma cleaning business, uncovering stories of the deceased.

Move to Heaven

Image: Netflix

A single mother with a traumatic past finds love and acceptance in a small town, confronting societal prejudices.

When the Camellia Blooms

Image: KBS2

