Pujya Doss

june 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas based on true events you can’t miss

Explores family life in 1988 Seoul, capturing nostalgic moments and bonds

Image: tvN

Reply 1988: 

Follows doctors' friendships and challenges, offering heartwarming and humorous insights

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist: 

Chronicles Korean independence struggles in the late 1800s, blending history and drama

Mr. Sunshine: 

Image: tvN

Merges crime-solving with time travel, unraveling mysteries across different eras

Signal: 

Image: tvN

Portrays office dynamics realistically, based on a popular webtoon

Misaeng (Incomplete Life): 

Image: tvN

Explores prison life and relationships with humor and depth

Prison Playbook: 

Image: tvN

Revolves around a king and a clown's intertwined destinies in Joseon

The Crowned Clown: 

Image: tvN

Follows prosecutors' lives and cases, offering insights into legal processes

Diary of a Prosecutor: 

Image: JTBC

Unveils a crown prince's forbidden love with a eunuch, set in historical Korea

The King's Affection: 

Image: KBS2

Chronicles the life of Silla's first female ruler, blending history and drama

Queen Seondeok: 

Image: MBC

